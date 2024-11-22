Ashgabat will host 3rd International Conference and Exhibition “International Transport and Transit Corridors: Interconnectedness and Development – 2024” in Honor of World Sustainable Transport Day

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, is set to host the 3rd International Conference and Exhibition “International Transport and Transit Corridors: Interconnection and Development – 2024” (ITTC-2024) on November 26-27, in honor of World Sustainable Transport Day.

Organized by the Agency for Transport and Communications under the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan in partnership with Belli Economic Society, this significant event will gather over 600 delegates from 40 countries, including high-level representatives, industry experts, and international organizations, fostering global partnerships in transport and logistics.

World Sustainable Transport Day, recognized by the United Nations, underscores the importance of sustainable transport as a foundation for economic growth, social stability, and environmental responsibility. As a leading player in East-West and North-South transport networks, Turkmenistan will showcase its achievements and commitments in international transit and sustainable connectivity, reflecting its dedication to sustainable development and green infrastructure.

Key Highlights and Goals of ITTC-2024:

Sessions and Discussions: The conference will feature discussions on Turkmenistan’s critical role in international corridors, focusing on innovative infrastructure projects such as the TAPI pipeline, the Trans-Caspian Route, and high-speed highways. Sessions will address the integration of green technologies, digital transformation, and multimodal transport to support environmentally conscious logistics and enhanced connectivity.

International Participation and Partnerships: High-ranking officials, global organizations including the UN, OSCE, and World Bank, and industry leaders will participate in the event, fostering dialogue on sustainable transport strategies and investment in the sector. The Ministerial Meeting of the Group of Friends of Sustainable Transport, co-chaired by Turkmenistan and China, will further highlight collaborative efforts to achieve UN sustainable transport goals.

UN Road Safety Campaign: Led by UN Special Envoy for Road Safety, Mr. Jean Todt, ITTC-2024 will support the UN’s “Safe Roads for All” initiative, underscoring road safety as a pillar of sustainable development. In preparation for the 4th Global Ministerial Conference on Road Safety in Marrakech (February 2025), this campaign will advocate for safe, inclusive transport infrastructure.

Specialized Exhibition: An interactive exhibition will showcase the latest in sustainable transport technologies, digital innovations, and best practices from around the world. Stakeholders and the public will gain insights into transformative solutions for the transport and logistics sectors.

The ITTC-2024 agenda aims to drive strategic partnerships, enhance public awareness of sustainable transport, and produce a Final Declaration summarizing recommendations for sustainable and inclusive transport systems. Turkmenistan invites global stakeholders to contribute to this milestone event, strengthening international cooperation and advancing sustainable transit solutions across regions. ///ITTC official website (https://ittc-turkmenistan.com/en )