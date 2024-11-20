The Embassy of Turkmenistan in Romania hosted a meeting with Turkmen students

News Central Asia (nCa)

On 20 November 2024, the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Romania organized a creative meeting with representatives of the diplomatic mission and Turkmen students studying at universities in Romania.

In his speech, Ambassador A.Annaev noted the achievements in the country’s youth policy, as well as the role and high performance of the younger generation in various fields. It was emphasized that the current generation is expected to strive for knowledge and serve the motherland in the name of strengthening and prosperity of the state of Turkmenistan.

The event also focused on the year-long celebrations marking the 300th anniversary of Magtymguly Fragi, the renowned Turkmen poet and thinker. The ancient city of Anau, designated as the Cultural Capital of the Turkic World for 2024, was also discussed. Participants highlighted the success of the International Forum dedicated to the poet’s legacy, which explored the interconnections between past and present civilizations.

Ambassador Annaev emphasized the global significance of commemorating Magtymguly Fragi’s 300th anniversary. Events held both domestically and internationally aim to preserve, study, and promote Turkmenistan’s rich cultural heritage on the world stage. The timeless wisdom and poetic brilliance of Magtymguly Fragi continue to resonate with people across the globe, with his works being translated into numerous languages, including Romanian.

The speeches expressed opinions on the role of Magtymguly’s work in the national and world literature, on the study of the poet’s philosophical heritage, on new discoveries in the research of his life and work. It was also noted that the deep thoughts in these wonderful verses, directed towards the future, meet the spiritual needs not only of the Turkmen people, but also of all mankind.

The exchange of views continued over the festive Turkmen dastarkhan.///nCa, 20 November 2024 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Romania)

 

