International Day for the Prevention of and Fight against All Forms of Transnational Organized Crime (TOC)

UNODC and partners organized in Ashgabat an event on 18 November 2024 to mark the first International Day for the Prevention of and Fight against All Forms of Transnational Organized Crime.

The embassy of Israel in Turkmenistan actively participated in the event.

The organizers, led by the UNODC, included the USAID, SMICA, and others.

The event, focused at raising the awareness among the youth, featured a video message from UNODC Executive Director Ghada Wali, who emphasized that the fight against crime is a collective responsibility of everyone.

The experts from the ministry of interior, the prosecutor general’s office and the local NGO Yenme spoke on the social and global aspects of the fight against transnational crimes.

The speech of Ambassador Ismail Khaldi of Israel, delivered by a representative of the embassy shared the experience of Israel against the organized transnational crime.

“Transnational organized crime has been always a challenge in local and regional levels. In modern world it became a real threat from where no borders can shield us. It is real and existing threat to local and regional security, but more for local, regional and global economy. It ranges from drug smuggling, human trafficking, cyber attacks and obviously terrorist actions,” underlined the speech of the ambassador.

Attorney Dina Dominitz, Head of the National Anti-Trafficking Unit, Ministry of Justice of Israel, gave a presentation. /// nCa, 20 November 2024