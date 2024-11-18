The 41st meeting of the Permanent Council of Ministers of Culture of the TURKSOY countries held in Ashgabat

On 16 November 2024, the 41st meeting of the TURKSOY Permanent Council was held in Ashgabat under the chairmanship of TURKSOY Coordinator, Minister of Culture of Turkmenistan Atageldi Shamuradov. The meeting focused on setting joint objectives for the organization.

The meeting was attended by Minister of Culture of Uzbekistan Ozodbek Nazarbekov, Minister of Culture of Turkmenistan Atageldy Shamuradov, Chairman of the Committee on Culture and Information of the Ministry of Culture and Information of Kazakhstan Kumis Seitova, Deputy Minister of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy of Kyrgyzstan Gulbara Abdykalikova, Deputy Minister of Culture and Tourism of Turkey Dr. Serdar Cam and Secretary General TURKSOY Sultan Raev.

In addition, the meeting was attended by a delegation of Aktau consisting of representatives of the governorate, the Department of Culture and the Mazhilis of the Mangystau region.

During the meeting, an exchange of views took place on projects aimed at further developing cultural cooperation between the member states. Plans of events dedicated to the designation of Aktau as the cultural capital of the Turkic world in 2025, the promotion of the common cultural heritage of the Turkic world and issues of sustainable cooperation were discussed.

The TÜRKSOY Permanent Council has declared 2026 the “Year of Ziya Gökalp” to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the renowned Turkish thinker and writer’s birth. This initiative aims to promote the Turkic world’s cultural and intellectual heritage and transmit it to future generations. Various commemorative events, exhibitions, symposia, and cultural programs are planned throughout the Turkic world to mark this occasion.

TÜRKSOY Secretary General Sultan Raev hailed Ziya Gökalp as a pioneer of ideas that have strengthened the shared identity of the Turkic world.

The Permanent Council reviewed recommendations and proposals from member states and approved TÜRKSOY’s 2025 activity program.

New Vision and TURKSOY Youth Summit

At a TÜRKSOY Permanent Council meeting, Secretary General Sultan Raev announced that the organization is now known as “New TÜRKSOY.” He emphasized the importance of preserving and developing shared traditions and language. He also noted that the most valuable treasure trove – the common culture of the Turkic countries – is facing global threats. Raev stressed that the preservation and dissemination of the Turkic language is one of the main priorities of the organization.

He noted that young people are the future of the organization, and the number of youth participants in events has quadrupled over the past two years. To further engage young people, TÜRKSOY will host its first Youth Summit in Almaty, bringing together 250 young people from 20 countries.

Noting that the organization continues to work in accordance with the Vision of the Turkic World 2040, Raev said that TURKSOY contributes to the realization of this vision through new projects aimed at young people.

Following the meeting, Secretary General Raev said: “Our work to strengthen the cultural unity of the Turkic world shapes not only our present, but also our future. Having gathered in Ashgabat, we not only assessed our past activities, but also improved our program for the next year. I am confident that this meeting will lead to important results that will further strengthen the cultural ties between our peoples.” ///nCa, 18 November 2024