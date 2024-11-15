Turkmenistan: Digital transformation gains momentum

The 17th edition of the Turkmentel International Exhibition and Scientific Conference opened its doors today in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan. This two-day event focuses on advancements in telecommunications, information technology, and broadcasting.

Over 200 companies from 30 countries are attending Turkmentel 2024, fostering international collaboration in the tech sector. Leading names like Thales, Nokia, Huawei, Amazon Project Kuiper, Dell Technologies, Samsung, KT Corporation, and SpaceX are among the prominent participants. Representatives from the United States, Australia, Azerbaijan, Great Britain, United Arab Emirates, Estonia, Iran, Finland, France, Kazakhstan, Germany, China, South Korea, Afghanistan, Russia, Türkiye, Switzerland, and Ukraine are also present.

The exhibition serves as a platform for showcasing Turkmenistan’s progress in digitalization. Special emphasis is placed on the implementation of the “Concept for the development of the digital economy in Turkmenistan for 2019-2025.” Visitors can explore the unified portal for public services (e.gov.tm) and the “One Window” system (“Bir penjire”) at state-owned enterprise booths. These systems offer convenient online access to government services for both citizens and businesses.

The companies “Altyn asyr”, “Aşgabat şäher telefon ulgamy” and “Türkmentelekom” present their mobile communication, Internet and IPTV services.

Global tech leaders, including Huawei, Nokia, Europeer Xchange, Thales, Motorola, Delta, Atempo, Colvir, LS Cable & System, Azertelekom, QazPost, and Ozon, are showcasing their cutting-edge solutions. Some of the companies are long-standing partners of Turkmenistan in the implementation of high-quality fiber-optic, mobile communications, and Internet technologies.

Local companies are also playing a significant role in the country’s digital journey. Private enterprises like Belet, Kokary tilsimatlar Merkezi, Nokat kompýuter, Oguzabat, Belli asman, Imdat elektronika, Jebisli gadam, Nurly Tolkun, Ak Toprak, and Üznüksiz hyzmat are presenting innovative software, mobile applications, digital services, and e-commerce platforms.

Turkmenistan’s growing domestic electronics industry is also highlighted at the exhibition. The business company Aýdyń gijeler is showcasing its range of electronic and electrical products, including radio communication systems and cables. The country’s progress in manufacturing computers and information equipment is another notable development.

Information servers and metering devices from the Turkmen company “Tehno merkez” are also presented at the exhibition.

The Turkmentel 2024 scientific conference is delving into critical issues shaping the digital landscape. Experts are convening to discuss the future of telecommunications systems, information security, artificial intelligence, and satellite technologies.

Turkmenistan is actively working on the development of the digital economy, mobile communications, the Internet, postal services and cybersecurity. The country has a high-speed Internet connection in all localities. Projects are being implemented to lay fiber-optic communication lines, including along the Serkhetabat–Herat route, which will increase the transit of communications towards Afghanistan, Pakistan and India.

The country is actively collaborating with leading international organizations, including specialized UN agencies. A key initiative is the implementation of the X-Road platform, a project aimed at streamlining and improving the reliability of data exchange between government agencies. This platform is expected to accelerate the pace of digital transformation in Turkmenistan.

Innovations in the field of digital technologies and cybersecurity solutions were discussed in the section. As it was emphasized, in the digital space, the most important tasks are to ensure data security, combat cyber threats and develop appropriate software. Representatives of foreign companies familiarized with the latest developments in this area.

The Turkmentel – 2024 conference has become a platform for the exchange of experience and discussion of new directions in the development of information and communication technologies. Today, the scientific conference will continue its work in specialized sections on the topics: “The future limits of communications”, “Satellite technologies, guidelines and services: supporting a sustainable economy” and “Creating ethical, inclusive digital communities: a strategy for sustainable digitalization”.///nCa, 15 November 2024