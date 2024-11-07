News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » UNDP Supports Milestone Dialogue of Ombudsperson of Turkmenistan with GANHRI

UNDP Supports Milestone Dialogue of Ombudsperson of Turkmenistan with GANHRI

By

In a key step toward strengthening the national human rights institution in Turkmenistan, the Ombudsperson’s Office engaged in a Dialogue with the Global Alliance of National Human Rights Institutions (GANHRI) Sub-Committee on Accreditation (SCA) in October 2024. This Dialogue is a milestone in Turkmenistan’s pursuit of international recognition through GANHRI accreditation.

Since January 2021, UNDP Turkmenistan has strategically supported the Ombudsperson’s Office in aligning its work with the Paris Principles. As part of this support, in 2024, the Office’s Statement of Compliance was drafted and submitted to GANHRI in May. To further prepare the institution for this pivotal dialogue, UNDP organized a series of capacity-building activities, consultations, and mock sessions.

The GANHRI SCA, responsible for assessing national human rights institutions’ adherence to the Paris Principles. Successful accreditation will enhance the Ombudsperson’s Office independence, credibility, and capacity to safeguard human rights in Turkmenistan.

***

UNDP’s support for GANHRI accreditation of Ombudsperson`s Office is consistent with its overarching objective of fostering human rights, good governance, and the rule of law in Turkmenistan, in alignment with the Sustainable Development Goals. ///nCa, 7 November 2024 (in cooperation with UNDP Turkmenistan)

 

Related posts:

  1. UNDP supported Ombudsperson`s Office in Turkmenistan to develop the Statement of Compliance for accreditation with GANHRI
  2. UNDP supports cooperation of the Office of Ombudsperson of Turkmenistan with the Asia Pacific Forum of National Human Rights Institutions
  3. UNDP Turkmenistan Supports Series of Workshops with Ombudsperson on Implementation of the Paris Principles
  4. UNDP supports raising awareness about the report of the Ombudsperson`s Office for 2021
  5. Supporting the Ombudsperson’s office in Turkmenistan in setting its strategic priorities
  6. UNDP and the Ombudsperson`s Office of Turkmenistan promote human rights education in journalism
  7. UNDP is collaborating with the Government of Finland to support Ombudsperson`s Office
  8. UNDP supports the Government of Turkmenistan to prepare for the Dialogue on the Universal Periodic Review with the UN Human Rights Council
  9. UNDP supports the Government of Turkmenistan in exploring the best practices to establish the National Preventive Mechanism  
  10. UNDP supports the Government of Turkmenistan in preparing for the Dialogue with the CERD
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan