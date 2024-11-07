UNDP Supports Milestone Dialogue of Ombudsperson of Turkmenistan with GANHRI

In a key step toward strengthening the national human rights institution in Turkmenistan, the Ombudsperson’s Office engaged in a Dialogue with the Global Alliance of National Human Rights Institutions (GANHRI) Sub-Committee on Accreditation (SCA) in October 2024. This Dialogue is a milestone in Turkmenistan’s pursuit of international recognition through GANHRI accreditation.

Since January 2021, UNDP Turkmenistan has strategically supported the Ombudsperson’s Office in aligning its work with the Paris Principles. As part of this support, in 2024, the Office’s Statement of Compliance was drafted and submitted to GANHRI in May. To further prepare the institution for this pivotal dialogue, UNDP organized a series of capacity-building activities, consultations, and mock sessions.

The GANHRI SCA, responsible for assessing national human rights institutions’ adherence to the Paris Principles. Successful accreditation will enhance the Ombudsperson’s Office independence, credibility, and capacity to safeguard human rights in Turkmenistan.

***

UNDP’s support for GANHRI accreditation of Ombudsperson`s Office is consistent with its overarching objective of fostering human rights, good governance, and the rule of law in Turkmenistan, in alignment with the Sustainable Development Goals. ///nCa, 7 November 2024 (in cooperation with UNDP Turkmenistan)