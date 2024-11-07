Turkic States Deepen Cooperation at OTS Bishkek Summit: Green Vision, Charter of the Turkic World and New Flag Adopted

The Council of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States met on 6 November 2024 in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan on the theme of “Empowering the Turkic World: Economic Integration, Sustainable Development, Digital Future and Security for all”.

The President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orbán, President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Ersin Tatar, Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Bishkek N. Golliyev, and the Secretary General of the OTS Ambassador Kubanchbek Omuraliev attended the Summit.

The Chairman and members of the Council of Elders of the OTS and the Heads of Turkic Cooperation Organizations also took part.

During the Summit, the Heads of State underscored their unwavering commitment to deepening and enriching cooperation in the Turkic World and enhancing solidarity among Turkic States through the OTS framework.

Decisions taken within the framework of the Summit included the

Adoption of the Turkic Green Vision: Unity for a Sustainable Future;

Proclamation of Bishkek as the Digital Capital of the Turkic World in 2025;

Charter of the Turkic World;

Regulation of the Permanent Representatives of the OTS;

Adoption of the Flag of the OTS,

Resolutions on presenting the “Supreme Order of the Turkic World” to the Prime Minister Viktor Orban and “Alisher Navoi International Prize” to Nobel laureate Prof. Aziz Sancar, and;

Appointments of Deputies Secretary General of OTS Secretariat.

Moreover, the Ministers and Heads of Institutions of the Member States signed

The Digital Economy Partnership Agreement between the Governments of the Member States of the OTS;

MoU on the establishment of the Council of Central (National) Banks of the Member States of the OTS;

MoU Between Member States of the Turkic States on Space-Related Activities;

MoU concerning the development of the Turkic Large Language Model of the OTS;

Agreement on the Establishment of Civil Protection Mechanism of the OTS and,

MoU on Turkic Green Finance Council.

OTS Leaders also held discussions on the current regional and international developments during the Summit.

Upon the proposal of Sadyr Zhaparov, the Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban was awarded with the “Supreme Order of the Turkic World” by the Council of Heads of State for his significant contributions to strengthening unity in the Turkic World.

At the end of the Summit, where the Chairmanship of the Organization was passed from Kazakhstan to Kyrgyzstan, the Heads of State signed the Bishkek Summit Declaration of the OTS.

The leaders also agreed that the next regular Summit will be held in Azerbaijan in 2025 and the Informal Summit of the Organization in Hungary in 2025.

Bishkek Declaration – Key Points

The Bishkek Declaration adopted by the Heads of State at the 11th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States held on 6 November 2024 is available at the below link:

https://www.turkicstates.org/assets/pdf/haberler/bishkek-declaration-3476-291.pdf

Here are the key points of the Declaration:

Cooperation in political, foreign policy and security issues

The leaders welcomed the adoption of “Charter of the Turkic World” aimed at preserving and strengthening the ideals of the Turkic World and the adoption of the new flag of the OTS reflecting the symbols of Turkic identity, unity, common heritage and values.

The OTS Secretariat was instructed to develop cooperation between the OTS and the African Union.

The leaders expressed concern over the situation in Gaza and Lebanon, condemned terrorism, and emphasized the importance of interfaith dialogue.

The leader emphasized the importance of establishing an OTS Working Group on Afghanistan and intend to prepare a common approach of the OTS Member States on Afghanistan.

They called for the development of common legal standards and strengthening of judicial, justice, and law enforcement cooperation.

They recognized the important role of Official Foreign Policy Research Centers of the Member States and Observers in strengthening cooperation among the Turkic States.

Economic and Sectorial Cooperation

The leaders noted the need to develop a document within the framework of the OTS aimed at increasing capital investment, expand the markets for the sale of manufactured goods and services, accelerating the dynamics of modernization and technical re-equipment, and increasing the level of technologies being introduced.

They recognized the necessity of developing the national digital transport and logistics platform with the further intention of integrating corresponding national platforms to enhance transport connectivity among Member States. They also encourage the active engagement of the private sector to enhance the transport connectivity in the region and beyond. They welcome the establishment of the Alliance of Logistics Centers and Cargo Carriers of the Turkic States and the Union of Road Transport Associations in the Turkic region (OTS- URTA).

The leaders called for collaborative, inclusive, ethical, responsible, and human-centered research and development in digital technologies, especially in public services and artificial intelligence.

The called for closer cooperation in the field of healthcare, including digitalization of healthcare system, research and development on energy conservation, water reuse, waste management, application of green technologies. They welcomed the organization and establishment of digital platforms for training programs and exchange of experience in the field of digital technologies.

The leaders welcome the decision to establish a common protection platform against cyber incidents and cyber-attacks under the OTS.

They note the ongoing cooperation among the Space Agencies and Relevant Authorities.

They noted the need to implement joint clean energy projects in the context of renewable energy (hydro, solar and wind energy), reforestation, introduction of resource-saving and energy and water-efficient technologies.

The TURAN SEZ in Kazakhstan will be inaugurated on a collaboration basis in 2025.

They highlighted the significance of implementing projects on the “Establishment of Common Agricultural Insurance System among OTS Member States”.

The leaders support the idea of establishing a “Medical University of Turkic States” in one of the Member States and encourage the opening of branches of large private hospitals in Member States.

The leaders commend the launch of the new website namely www.turkicsilkroad.com with the aim to promote tourism, welcomed the establishment of the Union of Turkic Ski Resorts, highlighted the importance of establishing joint tourism investment projects in the OTS Member States.

People to People Cooperation

The Turkic States are committed to strengthening cultural, linguistic, and social relations between their member states and their diaspora communities worldwide. To achieve this, they will increase cooperation and coordination among diaspora affairs institutions, preserve cultural identity, and support initiatives like the World Nomad Games and the International Festival of countries performing theatre in Turkish. They also emphasize the importance of promoting the cultural heritage of Turkic peoples through international conferences and supporting mass media cooperation. Additionally, they are committed to combating irregular migration and strengthening cooperation in family and social policy.

Institutional cooperation in the Turkic World

The leaders commend the work of organizations like TURKPA, TURKSOY, the Turkic Academy, and the Turkic Investment Fund. They also celebrate the designation of Anev as the Cultural Capital of the Turkic World for 2024 and the commemoration of Magtumguly Fragi’s anniversary. The states emphasize the importance of preserving Turkic cultural heritage, including through the creation of a common Turkic alphabet and a catalog of cultural heritage. The leaders expressed gratification for the establishment of the Turkic Investment Fund as a pivotal financial institution of the Turkic World, emphasizing its significant role in enhancing economic integration among Turkic States, supporting development projects, attracting foreign investments, and promoting entrepreneurship and innovation and welcome Hungary’s membership in the Turkic Investment Fund.

Cooperation with External Parties

The leaders are committed to strengthening cooperation in the international arena, supporting each other’s initiatives, and promoting sustainable development goals.

They welcome Azerbaijan’s hosting of COP29 and support its climate change initiatives, including the COP Truce Initiative. They also recognize the importance of addressing climate change in mountainous regions and support initiatives like the Global Mountains Summit in Kyrgyzstan.

The leaders welcomed Kazakhstan’s intention to host the Regional Climate Summit in 2026.

The Turkic States are seeking observer status at the UN General Assembly and the OIC and are actively cooperating with international organizations like the WHO, FAO, and UNESCO. They are also promoting cultural heritage, health cooperation, and economic development within the Turkic region. ///nCa, 7 November 2024 (based on OTS official press releases)