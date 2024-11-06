Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan to Introduce Competitive Railway Tariffs

The railway administrations of Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan held a meeting within the 81st Council for Railway Transport of the CIS member states in Tashkent on 5 November.

The bilateral meeting was attended by the Chairman of the Board of Uzbekistan Temir Yullari JSC Z.Narzullaev and Chairman of the Agency of Railways of Turkmenistan Atamuradov Azat.

The parties discussed important issues of expanding bilateral cooperation in the railway sector, the Uzbekiston Temir Yullari media Center (Uzbek Railways) reports.

During the meeting, the parties discussed issues of expanding freight transportation, extending (prolongation) tariffs for rail transportation, as well as establishing cooperation in the modernization of the fleet of freight and passenger cars.

A key focus of the meeting was the introduction of competitive tariffs and efficient wagon utilization to boost transit traffic. This move is expected to significantly contribute to the development of regional trade and transport links.

Atamuradov Azat also extended his congratulations to Narzullaev and the entire Uzbekistan Temir Yullari team on the 30th anniversary of the company’s establishment.///nCa, 6 November 2024