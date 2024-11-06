News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan to Introduce Competitive Railway Tariffs

Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan to Introduce Competitive Railway Tariffs

By

The railway administrations of Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan held a meeting within the 81st Council for Railway Transport of the CIS member states in Tashkent on 5 November.

The bilateral meeting was attended by the Chairman of the Board of Uzbekistan Temir Yullari JSC Z.Narzullaev and Chairman of the Agency of Railways of Turkmenistan Atamuradov Azat.

The parties discussed important issues of expanding bilateral cooperation in the railway sector, the Uzbekiston Temir Yullari media Center (Uzbek Railways) reports.

During the meeting, the parties discussed issues of expanding freight transportation, extending (prolongation) tariffs for rail transportation, as well as establishing cooperation in the modernization of the fleet of freight and passenger cars.

A key focus of the meeting was the introduction of competitive tariffs and efficient wagon utilization to boost transit traffic. This move is expected to significantly contribute to the development of regional trade and transport links.

Atamuradov Azat also extended his congratulations to Narzullaev and the entire Uzbekistan Temir Yullari team on the 30th anniversary of the company’s establishment.///nCa, 6 November 2024

 

Related posts:

  1. German Company Invests US $40 Million in Uzbekistan’s Railway Industry
  2. Istanbul meeting paves the way for the development of the Uzbekistan–Turkmenistan–Iran–Türkiye multimodal transport corridor
  3. Uzbekistan proposed Turkmenistan to use an electronic permit system in international transportation
  4. India-Uzbekistan Container Service Launched via Turkmenistan
  5. Turkmenistan is ready to invest in the construction of the Torghundi-Herat railway in Afghanistan
  6. Uzbekistan will privatize railway stations and trains
  7. Uzbekistan and Afghanistan renewed deal for the operation of the rail line Hayraton – Mazar-i-Sharif
  8. China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan Railway Project Reaches Implementation Stage – Part Two
  9. Uzbekistan offers China to join corridor linking Central Asia and Türkiye
  10. Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Iran and Türkiye discuss international transport corridor
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan