CIET 2024: Bringing the Kiyanli Polymer Plant to full capacity is a priority for Hyundai Engineering

At the international conference CIET 2024 in Ashgabat, Jee Hwan, Director of branch in Turkmenistan, Hyundai Engineering Co., Ltd., stressed the importance of launching the Kiyanli Polymer Plant as soon as possible. The company expressed its readiness to provide all necessary assistance in the implementation of this large-scale project.

In particular, at the request of the State Concern Turkmenhimiya, the company expressed its interest in participating in an international tender for the implementation of necessary measures to stabilize and bring the Kiyanli Polymer Plant (Balkan province) to its design capacity.

“The launch of this plant is of great importance for the development of other industries in Turkmenistan,– Ji Hwang said. “We believe that the implementation of this project as soon as possible is one of our priorities.”

In addition, the company is interested in participating in tenders held by the State Concern Turkmengaz for the development of new stages of the Galkynysh field.

Founded in 1974, Hyundai Engineering has become an internationally renowned company, providing optimal services in engineering, procurement and construction, hydrogen production, CO2 utilization and waste management.

Since 2009, Hyundai Engineering has implemented a number of significant projects in Turkmenistan:

• Construction of a gas desulfurization plant at the Galkynysh field of Mary province for the State Concern Turkmengaz;

• Construction of installations for vacuum distillation of fuel oil, alkylation of light olefins, isomerization of light gasoline for the Turkmenbashi complex of oil refineries;

• Construction of a gas processing plant at the Garakol-Deniz-Zapad onshore gas terminal for Petronas Carigali (Turkmenistan).

• construction of a polyethylene and polypropylene production plant on a turnkey basis with an ethane cracking plant in Kiyanli of the Balkan province for the State Concern Turkmenhimiya;

• Construction of buildings and structures of the naval base of the Armed Forces of Turkmenistan for the Ministry of Defense of Turkmenistan;

• Construction of a complex of buildings and structures for the Naval Academy of the Ministry of Defense of Turkmenistan;

• Comprehensive technical audit of the Kiyanli polymer plant in the Balkan province for the State Concern “Turkmenkhimiya”.

Hyundai Engineering is ready to further expand cooperation with Turkmenistan and implement new joint projects on mutually beneficial terms. The company has the necessary technologies and experience to solve the most complex engineering tasks.///nCa, 4 November 2024