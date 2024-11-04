CIET 2024: Arkadag is a smart city with great prospects

Chairman of the State Committee for the Construction of the city of Arkadag in Turkmenistan Deryageldy Orazov, speaking at the international conference “Construction, Industry, Energy of Turkmenistan” (CIET 2024), shared new details about the development of this unique project.

The first phase of Arkadag, spanning 700 hectares, has seen the construction of over 250 residential buildings, accommodating more than 12,000 families. The city is also home to numerous social facilities, including healthcare and sports centers.

One of the key areas of Arkadag’s development is the creation of a medical cluster. This large-scale project involves not only the production of medicines and medical products for the domestic market, but also access to the international level. To ensure high product quality, it is planned to introduce modern technologies and comply with international standards.

Special attention is paid to the study of local raw materials, which will create a stable basis for the development of the medical cluster.

The city of Arkadag is also notable for its accessibility for people with disabilities. In particular, tactile paths for the blind have been laid in the city.

Groundwater is used to ensure uninterrupted water supply to the city, which is a unique solution for Turkmenistan.

The second phase of the project is currently being implemented, with special attention being paid to seismic safety. Special sensors connected to the Institute of Seismology of Turkmenistan have been installed in the city, which allow monitoring seismic activity in real time.

Deryageldy Orazov stressed that the city of Arkadag is open for international cooperation. In particular, the city is ready to export medical cluster products and raw materials. ///nCa, 4 November 2024