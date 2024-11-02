EU-Turkmenistan Partnership: Collaboration for Sustainable Development

News Central Asia (nCa)

On 1 November 2024, an insightful workshop on EU-Turkmenistan Cooperation took place in Ashgabat. The event titled “Introduction and Exchange of Experience on Improving Approaches to European Partnership Communication” brought together representatives of the European Union Delegation in Turkmenistan, experts from the EU “Strategic Communication and Public Diplomacy” project, as well as EU-funded projects and local NGOs. This event highlighted the importance of the EU-Turkmenistan partnership for Turkmenistan and the European Union. Discussions focused on the long-term benefits of this cooperation, as well as the EU’s communication standards and types of partnerships in the region.

The presentations by Dr. Andrei Stoiciu, team leader, and Serdar Agayev, key expert of the “Strategic Communication and Public Diplomacy” project, highlighted the significance of communication and visibility in EU-Turkmenistan cooperation.

By focusing on areas such as green energy, climate sustainability, health, and civil society, the Europe Global Gateway initiative exemplifies a shared vision for sustainable progress in Turkmenistan.

Representatives from local NGOs actively engaged in discussions, addressing the important questions on enhancing visibility for this partnership and exploring options to include more local and international collaborators. With more than 30 representatives from NGOs from Ashgabat and other regions, and EU-funded projects in attendance, the event emphasised the shared interest in establishing a foundation for future cooperation.

The workshop concluded with a unified message: communicating the EU-Turkmenistan partnership requires focusing on common goals and crafting messages that resonate deeply with the Turkmen public. This approach will continue to strengthen the partnership and amplify its benefits for the people and communities it serves. ///nCa, 2 November 2024 (in cooperation with the EU Delegation to Turkmenistan) 

