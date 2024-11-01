News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » UNDP Concluded Climate Change Awareness Workshops for Turkmenistan’s Private Sector

UNDP Concluded Climate Change Awareness Workshops for Turkmenistan’s Private Sector

By

The UNDP/GCF project “Developing a National Adaptation Planning Process in Turkmenistan,” in collaboration with the Ministry of Environmental Protection of Turkmenistan, organized workshops for private sector representatives from October 21 to 25, 2024. The two-day workshops were held in Ashgabat and Dashoguz velayat, featuring participation from UNDP international experts.

The workshop agenda addressed key topics related to the agricultural sector’s adaptation to climate change, focusing on regulatory measures that support sustainable business development in a changing climate. Participants engaged in discussions about the risks posed by climate change and the necessity of adapting agricultural business strategies to mitigate these risks. Additionally, there was a thorough exploration of government support measures aimed at fostering sustainable development and promoting environmentally friendly practices.

Effective climate adaptation requires systemic changes that cannot be achieved by governments or companies working in isolation. The UNDP/GCF Project Manager Ms. Maya Ashirova noted: “Government partnerships with private sector leverage the strengths of both sectors to address the technical, financial, and social complexities of climate change, fostering resilient economies, communities, and ecosystems. By working together, governments and private companies can accelerate the shift towards sustainable and adaptable societies, ensuring a more resilient future in the face of climate uncertainty.”

These workshops concluded a series of events aimed at building capacity of representatives of the private sector of Turkmenistan in the field of adaptation to climate change. The results of the work will become an important basis for further strengthening the partnership between government agencies and business on the way to sustainable development in Turkmenistan. ///nCa, 1 November 2024 (in cooperation with UNDP Turkmenistan)

 

 

Related posts:

  1. UNDP launches workshops for Turkmenistan’s private sector on climate risks and adaptation
  2. UNDP concludes a series of workshops on climate change adaptation for decision-makers from Ashgabat and Dashoguz velayat
  3. UNDP concludes a series of workshops on integrating climate change adaptation into water management planning
  4. UNDP raises awareness of water specialists on the issues related to the impact of climate change on water resources of Turkmenistan
  5. Climate change adaptation  – under the spotlight of IOM and UNDP seminars in Turkmenistan
  6. UNDP Turkmenistan Report: Risks from Climate Change for Water and Agriculture in Turkmenistan
  7. UNDP continues dialogue on the role of the private sector in the development of the national adaptation planning process in Turkmenistan  
  8. UNDP in Turkmenistan hosts a two-day training session on climate change adaptation
  9. UNDP/IOM Workshop on Climate Change: thermal islands and climate refugees
  10. UNDP enhances the capacity of decision-makers in Turkmenistan on water resources planning under changing climate
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan