UNDP Concluded Climate Change Awareness Workshops for Turkmenistan’s Private Sector

The UNDP/GCF project “Developing a National Adaptation Planning Process in Turkmenistan,” in collaboration with the Ministry of Environmental Protection of Turkmenistan, organized workshops for private sector representatives from October 21 to 25, 2024. The two-day workshops were held in Ashgabat and Dashoguz velayat, featuring participation from UNDP international experts.

The workshop agenda addressed key topics related to the agricultural sector’s adaptation to climate change, focusing on regulatory measures that support sustainable business development in a changing climate. Participants engaged in discussions about the risks posed by climate change and the necessity of adapting agricultural business strategies to mitigate these risks. Additionally, there was a thorough exploration of government support measures aimed at fostering sustainable development and promoting environmentally friendly practices.

Effective climate adaptation requires systemic changes that cannot be achieved by governments or companies working in isolation. The UNDP/GCF Project Manager Ms. Maya Ashirova noted: “Government partnerships with private sector leverage the strengths of both sectors to address the technical, financial, and social complexities of climate change, fostering resilient economies, communities, and ecosystems. By working together, governments and private companies can accelerate the shift towards sustainable and adaptable societies, ensuring a more resilient future in the face of climate uncertainty.”

These workshops concluded a series of events aimed at building capacity of representatives of the private sector of Turkmenistan in the field of adaptation to climate change. The results of the work will become an important basis for further strengthening the partnership between government agencies and business on the way to sustainable development in Turkmenistan. ///nCa, 1 November 2024 (in cooperation with UNDP Turkmenistan)