E-Commerce in Central Asia increasing

Almost every day the media report some more developments in the e-commerce sector in Central Asia.

The Russian e-commerce platform Wildberries is planning to construct two substantial logistics centers in the Kazakh cities of Almaty and Astana. The company’s co-founder and CEO, Tatyana Kim, has confirmed this news while also revealing that a logistics hub in Almaty is scheduled to open in the coming year. The exact location for this facility is still being finalized, she said while speaking to Kazinform.

Kim highlighted Kazakhstan’s significant position within Wildberries’ global operations, ranking third in terms of overall turnover. Despite the presence of only 129 points of sale in the country, the platform has experienced substantial growth, exceeding 60%. To further enhance operations and facilitate collaboration with manufacturers and sellers, Wildberries is prioritizing the development of its warehouse infrastructure.

In response to inquiries about installment payment options, Kim confirmed that the service is already operational, albeit with limited availability. The company is actively working to integrate various banking institutions to expand the reach of this service.

Additionally, Wildberries has unveiled plans for a new logistics center in Astana, aiming to expedite delivery times for Kazakhstani customers. The company has also addressed concerns regarding the impact of its merger with the outdoor advertising operator Russ on its Kazakh user base. The merger, which formed the joint venture RVB, is intended to create a cutting-edge digital trading platform and provide comprehensive tools for small and medium-sized businesses in the regions where the company operates.

Kazinform also reports that Kaspi.kz, a leading Kazakh fintech company, is acquiring a 65% stake in Hepsiburada, a major Turkish e-commerce platform, for $1.13 billion.

Key points:

This deal expands Kaspi.kz’s market reach to 100 million people in Turkey.

Both companies will retain their brands and operations.

The combined knowledge and technology will be used to further develop e-commerce in both countries.

This acquisition is expected to benefit Kazakh and Turkish businesses by creating new opportunities.

The deal is expected to close in early 2025 after regulatory approvals.

