Embassy of Türkiye in Ashgabat hosts reception to mark 101st Anniversary of Proclamation of the Republic of Türkiye

The embassy of Türkiye in Turkmenistan hosted on Tuesday, 29 October 2024, a reception to mark the 101st anniversary of the Proclamation of the Republic of Türkiye.

Here is the speech of Ambassador Ahmet Demirok on the occasion:

Excellency Mr. Batyr Atdayev, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan – co-chairman of the Turkish-Turkmen Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation,

Excellences, dear colleagues,

Dear representatives of the Turkish organizations and the business world,

Dear Turkmen brothers,

Dear members of the press,

Today, in our fatherland Turkmenistan, we celebrate with pride, happiness and excitement the 101st anniversary of the proclamation of the Republic of Türkiye.

I would like to extend my thanks to each of you for your courtesy to be together with us on this happy day.

First of all, I bow with respect in holy memory of our five martyrs who lost their lives as a result of the terrorist attack carried out at TAİ HQ facilities in Ankara on October 23, 2024. My condolences to all our nation and the grieving families who lost their loved ones. The President of Turkmenistan, Mr. Serdar Berdimuhamedov, expressing his solidarity with our country against this heinous terrorist attack, sent a letter of condolence to our President. I would like to express our gratitude to all friendly and brother countries, especially our Turkmen friends, who stay with us and show solidarity in this difficult day.

This year marks the 32nd anniversary of the establishment of the diplomatic relations between our countries. As the Ambassador of the first country to recognize the independence of Turkmenistan and to open the Embassy in Ashgabat, I would like to express my gratitude and respects to H.E. Serdar Berdimuhamedov, the esteemed President and Arkadag Gurbangulu Berdimuhamedov, the esteemed Chairman of Halk Maslahaty (People’s Council) for their support in bringing the relations between our brother countries to the level it has reached today.

I have to state that our bilateral political relations with Turkmenistan have gained serious impetus with the impact of high-level visits have been organized since last year.

Mr. Cevdet Yılmaz, the Vice President of the Republic of Türkiye visited Ashgabat on 5-6 December 2023 and co-chaired the 7th round of meetings of the Turkish-Turkmen Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation, participated in the Turkish-Turkmen Business Forum as well as the 10th Turkish Export Goods Fair.

Mr. Gurbangulu Berdimuhamedov, the National Leader of the Türkmen People and the Chairman of Halk Maslahaty (People’s Council) took part in the 3rd Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF) held on 1-2 March 2024 and delivered a speech about Türkmenistan’s Foreign Policy visio; during the event our President was awarded the honorary title of “Hormatly il ýaşulusy” (Honorary Elder of Turkmenistan).

There were visits of Mr. Yaşar Güler, National Defence Minister of the Republic of Türkiye on 26 June 2024; Mr. Alparslan Bayraktar, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources on 30-31 July 2024 to Turkmenistan. Our esteemed Ministers held useful meetings with the leadership of Turkmenistan and their colleagues, thus contributed to the development of relations between our countries in the fields they work.

Mr. Rashid Meredov, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs, together with Mr. Begench Gündogdıyev, the Minister of Defense, paid a visit to our country on 13-14 August 2024.

General Metin Gürak, Chief of General Staff, and Mr. Bilal Erdoğan, the President of the World Ethnosports Federation, visited Ashgabat on 26-27 September 2024 as guests of honor at the celebrations of the 33rd anniversary of Turkmenistan’s Independence.

Dear guests,

In the year 2024 – the year of Mahtumkuli Firaki, we share happiness by organizing events in Türkiye:

on the occasion of the 300th anniversary of the birth of Mahtumkulu Firaki, the Turkmen poet, Mr. Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, Minister of Culture and Tourism, took part in the international conference held at the level of Ministers of Culture in Ashgabat on 17-18 May 2024.

on the occasion of the 300th anniversary of the birth of Mahtumkulu Firaki, the famous Turkmen thinker, Mr. Numan Kurtulmuş, the Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye participated in the international forum held in Ashgabat on October 11, 2024.

on the occasion of the 300th anniversary of the birth of Mahtumkulu Firaki, a statue of Yunus

Emre, one of the most important figures of Turkic Sufi literature, was erected in the Mahtumkulu Firaki Cultural Park Complex, which was opened on May 17, 2024.

Moreover, on 29 February 2012, the Mahtumkulu Firaki’s 5-meter high statue had been erected in the recreation area of the 3rd stage of Dikmen Valley Park, called as “Turkmenistan Park”, one of the most prestigious parks in Ankara.

In 2014, within the scope of the events dedicated to the 290th anniversary of the birth of Mahtumkulu Firaki, all poems of Mahtumkuli Firaki were compiled and latinized into modern Turkmen language under the editorship of Prof. Dr. Abdurrahman Güzel, translated into Turkish, and the book named “Mahtumkuli Divani” has been published as prestige edition by TIKA. This work consisting of 755 pages is planned to be re-published as a single volume in 2024 on the 300th birth anniversary of Mahtumkulu Firaki.

On behalf of our nation, we would like to express our gratitude to our great leader Atatürk, who, 101 years ago, gifted us our freedom and independence, and then our democracy and the republic; It’s my duty to remember him and our ancestors with gratitude and mercy who selflessly struggled for our independence.

Türkiye, has made enormous breakthroughs in every field, including economy, health, justice, education, foreign policy, security, culture and art, energy, transportation, technology, sports and communication, has gained important experiences during its first century and started to prepare for its new century. Türkiye, as a democratic, secular and social state governed by the rule of law that respects human rights, with deep-rooted history and the legacy it carries from its glorious past, will remain being an example in its region and the world under the leadership of our President with motto “Türkiye’s Century”.

Dear guests,

In the National Day reception devoted to the 101st anniversary of the founding of our Republic, we prepared several cultural programs for you but I would like to inform that unfortunately we had to cancel that part of the program due to terrorist attack happened in Türkiye last week that killed five people.

I would like to reiterate my thanks to all you for joining us on this special night of celebration of the 29 October Republic Day, the first happy holiday of me and my family in Ashgabat.

Long live the Republic!

Long live Türkiye-Turkmenistan friendship. /// nCa, 30 October 2024

Here are some pictures from the event: