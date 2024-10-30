News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » ADB Brief: Decarbonizing Value Chains in the Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation Economies

ADB Brief: Decarbonizing Value Chains in the Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation Economies

By

The ADB has issued a brief on the importance of decarbonizing value chains in the Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC) economies.

It is available in pdf at this link: https://www.adb.org/sites/default/files/publication/1007746/adb-brief-316-decarbonizing-value-chains-carec.pdf

Here is the essence of the brief, as generated by NotebookLM:

● CAREC has a high share of CO2 emissions in value-added manufacturing due to its focus on emission-intensive sectors. The increasing adoption of carbon pricing measures globally presents a potential risk for CAREC countries.

● Trade, particularly through global value chains (GVCs), is a major contributor to greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. CAREC economies, specifically the People’s Republic of China (PRC) and Kazakhstan, exhibit high CO2 emission intensities in value-added manufacturing.

● The EU’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) aims to impose a carbon tariff on imports from specific sectors to prevent carbon leakage and encourage global emission reductions. This policy could significantly impact GVC supplier economies, especially those in Asia and developing economies that supply energy-intensive products.

● Modeling suggests a limited impact of CBAM on CAREC’s economic growth, with estimated GDP reductions of less than 0.4% at a carbon price of €100/MT CO2 imposed by the EU.

● However, CAREC’s overall exports are projected to decline by 2.4% and exports to the EU by 8.3% under a €100/MT CO2 CBAM imposed by all OECD economies. This impact is primarily due to the high CO2 intensities in CAREC’s extractive sectors.

● The report emphasizes the need for regional cooperation in CAREC to facilitate green supply chains. This involves:

○ Digitalizing trade processes for greater transparency and efficiency.

○ Improving regional connectivity and promoting climate-smart technologies, particularly in the transport sector.

○ Enhancing mining sector governance and decarbonization measures to meet evolving environmental standards in export markets.

○ Implementing collective policy responses and harmonized “green” standards to encourage sustainable practices throughout supply chains.

○ Adopting a regional approach to climate financing to support decarbonization efforts in carbon-intensive sectors and ensure sustainable infrastructure development.

● The CAREC Climate Change Vision, endorsed in November 2023, underscores the importance of climate change as a crosscutting priority. The CAREC Climate Change Action Plan, to be presented at the 23rd CAREC Ministerial Conference in November 2024, will prioritize regional climate adaptation and mitigation projects.

● Key areas of intervention include climate risk preparedness, water-energy-food security, low-carbon growth, and the establishment of a CAREC Climate Platform. The report highlights the role of regional cooperation in facilitating knowledge exchange, promoting innovative financing mechanisms, and supporting access to international climate funds.

Carbon leakage is the concept to quantify an increase in greenhouse gas emissions in one country as a result of an emissions reduction by a second country with stricter climate change mitigation policies. Carbon leakage is one type of spill-over effect. /// nCa, 30 October 2024

 

Related posts:

  1. ADB: Unlocking Central Asia’s Economic Potential by Integrating into Global Value Chains
  2. President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev: Trade and economic cooperation is the main driver of regional partnership and integration in Central Asia
  3. OSCE and Central Asia held a meeting in Ashgabat on regional cooperation in the field of ecology
  4. Five Steps to Economic Resilience in the Caucasus and Central Asia
  5. Central Asia Unveils Regional Strategy to Tackle Climate Change
  6. ADB – Five Things to Know About the Future of Energy in Central Asia
  7. UNESCO launches a new regional project on Cryosphere in Central Asia
  8. Uzbekistan: President Mirziyoyev proposes to develop GCC-Central Asia Agreement on friendship, regional connectivity and cooperation, to create a visa-free tourist space “Gulf-Central Asia”
  9. Regional Forum in Astana Focuses on Joint Central Asian Strategy in Run-Up to COP28 in Dubai
  10. By the Numbers: Climate Change in Central Asia
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan