Kazakh embassy in Ashgabat hosts reception to mark the Day of The Republic of Kazakhstan

The embassy of Kazakhstan in Turkmenistan hosted on Friday, 25 October 2024, a reception to mark the Day of The Republic of Kazakhstan.

Here is he speech of Ambassador Nurlan Nogayev on the occasion:

Dear Vice-Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Batyr Taganovich! Honoured Guests! Ladies and gentlemen!

Today Kazakhstan celebrates the Republic Day, which is a national holiday.

This is the day of the revival of the centuries-old tradition of Kazakh statehood. This day can be called the day when the dream of our ancestors came true. On October 25, 1990, the Declaration of Independence was adopted. This document formed the political and legal basis of our independence.

On December 16, 1991, on the basis of the principles set out in the declaration, was adopted the Constitutional Law about Independence, and Kazakhstan received the legally formalized status of an independent state recognized by the international community. Independence Day of Kazakhstan – December 16 is called a national holiday, this day has a special significance – the day of remembrance of national heroes who gave their lives for the freedom of our people. The Declaration of Independence is the result of risk and diplomacy, intelligence and patience. We have renewed the foundations of society and strive for new heights.

We have become the free country that our ancestors dreamed of. We are a recognized and respected country in the world. Today’s Kazakhstan, which has undergone conceptual reforms on democratization over the years, is completely different. Since 1993, foreign direct investment in the amount of 441 billion US dollars has been attracted to Kazakhstan, which indicates the confidence of investors in the country.

Kazakhstan is a regional financial center that has attracted more than 3,000 international companies from 82 countries and more than $12 billion investments.

The main elements of Kazakhstan’s foreign policy are independence, multilateralism, regional stability and diplomacy.

Therefore, we support the role of the United Nations as a driving force for global cooperation and progress.

We believe that constructive engagement with all our key partners is essential to promote long-term peace and prosperity in our region and beyond.

Dear ladies and gentlemen,

Kazakhstan, as a peaceful and open state, implements a multi-vector and progressive foreign policy expressing the development of friendly, equal and mutually beneficial relations with all states in bilateral and multilateral formats, comprehensive interaction with interstate associations, makes a significant contribution to the formation and implementation of the global and regional agenda in the field of security, cooperation and development.

Kazakhstan is carrying out large-scale political reforms that will change public consciousness, legal culture and social values aimed at creating a “Fair Kazakhstan”.

Kazakhstan closed the Semipalatinsk nuclear testing site on August 29, 1991.

Kazakhstan has suffered greatly from nuclear weapons tests, so we are well aware of the danger of increasing tension between the nuclear Powers.

Nuclear disarmament has become an important part of our foreign policy, and we continue to fight for a world free of nuclear weapons.

Astana’s initiative to create an international biosafety agency complements our commitment to fighting mistakes in the global security arena.

Kazakhstan considers participation in UN peacekeeping activities as an important aspect of its foreign policy aimed at strengthening regional and global security.

Once every 3 years, the country hosts a congress of leaders of world and traditional religions, which positions Kazakhstan as a peaceful country striving for religious tolerance, dialogue and peaceful solutions to problems.

In 2025, the VIII Congress of Leaders of World Religions and Traditional Religions will be held in Astana.

Using a geostrategic location, a peaceful and balanced foreign policy, Kazakhstan provides comprehensive assistance in resolving regional and international disputes, offering a neutral platform for negotiations.

Kazakhstan has equal and effective relations with all countries of the world.

In 2024, Kazakhstan simultaneously chairs the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA), the Organization of Turkic-speaking States, advisory councils of Central Asian States, the Collective Security Treaty Organization, the Islamic Organization for Food Security and the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea.

From September 8 to 13, 2024, Astana hosted the most important international event – the Fifth World Nomad Games.

Nomads have a common culture, spiritual wealth, values, as well as the most important spirit of freedom that unites all nomadic peoples.

For nomads, life is a constant movement, every step is a step into a new world.

In the field of environmental protection, Kazakhstan is committed to the goals of the global climate agenda. We support the Paris Climate Agreement.

Kazakhstan remains committed to providing humanitarian assistance within the framework of KazAID, including initiatives aimed at disaster relief, food security, education and health.

Kazakhstan is working to strengthen democratic institutions, decentralize power, promote a multiparty system, increase election transparency and empower local governments to create a fair Kazakhstan.

Kazakhstan is carrying out large-scale democratic reforms and ensuring the protection of human rights in full compliance with its international obligations.

These reforms are aimed at strengthening the rule of law, enhancing legal culture and building an inclusive society.

On October 6 of this year, was held a national referendum about the construction of a nuclear power plant.

This is a confirmation of the democratic positions of the country’s leadership, taking into account the opinion of the public when making important decisions at the national level.

Dear ladies and gentlemen,

Since the establishment of diplomatic relations, cooperation between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan, based on centuries-old historical, cultural and spiritual ties, has been formed exclusively in the spirit of mutual respect, a high level of trust, and mutually beneficial strategic partnership.

As a result of last year’s joint activities, the trade turnover between our countries increased by 28%. This year, the positive dynamics remains.

High-level meetings are often held – Frequent trips of President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov to the Republic of Kazakhstan and President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym – Jomart Tokayev to Turkmenistan.

On this important day for the people of Kazakhstan, we would like to express our gratitude for the great contribution of the National leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Khalk Maslahat – Honorable Gurbanguly Myalikgulyevich Berdimuhamedov and President of Turkmenistan – Honorable Serdar Gurbangulyevich Berdimuhamedov in the establishment, development and strengthening of multifaceted cooperation between the Republic of Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan.

Dear ladies and gentlemen,

We sincerely thank you for participating in such an important and meaningful day for us!

Seeing you today, hearing your kind words and feeling your support is very valuable and meaningful for us.

Thank you very much.

We wish you all the best and good luck!

Thanks for your attention! /// nCa, 26 October 2024

Here are some pictures from the event: