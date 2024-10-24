News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » President of Turkmenistan participates in BRICS Summit in Tatarstan

President of Turkmenistan participates in BRICS Summit in Tatarstan

By

On 23 October 2024, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov of Turkmenistan flew to the Tatarstan of the Russian Federation for participation in the BRICS Summit.

This is the first time that the president of Turkmenistan is taking part in the BRICS gathering.

The Turkmen president took part in the welcoming ceremony hosted by President Putin of Russia for the dignitaries arriving for the BRICS Summit.

A reception was hosted by the president of Russia for the guests.

The BRICS Summit is taking place, 22-24 October 2024, in Kazan, the capital of the Tatarstan.

The 32-page Kazan Declaration of the BRICS Summit is available at this link: https://cdn.brics-russia2024.ru/upload/docs/Kazan_Declaration_FINAL.pdf?1729693488349783

The summit website: https://brics-russia2024.ru/summit/ /// nCa, 24 October 2024

 

Related posts:

  1. Arkadag Berdimuhamedov meets with Putin – Russia expects the President of Turkmenistan to attend the BRICS summit
  2. President of Turkmenistan met with the President of Tatarstan
  3. Turkmenistan participates in the 8th Forum of Young Diplomats of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Tatarstan
  4. The National Leader of Turkmenistan met with the President of Tatarstan
  5. Serdar Berdimuhamedov met with the President of Tatarstan
  6. (UPDATED) National leader of the Turkmen people arrived in Tatarstan to participate in KazanForum – met with the President of Tatarstan
  7. President of Tatarstan arrived on a working visit to Turkmenistan
  8. President of Tatarstan visits Turkmenistan to join in Independence Day celebrations
  9. Minnikhanov thanked Arkadag Berdimuhamedov for supporting cooperation between Tatarstan and Turkmenistan
  10. President of Tatarstan visited Turkmenistan
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan