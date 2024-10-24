President of Turkmenistan participates in BRICS Summit in Tatarstan

On 23 October 2024, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov of Turkmenistan flew to the Tatarstan of the Russian Federation for participation in the BRICS Summit.

This is the first time that the president of Turkmenistan is taking part in the BRICS gathering.

The Turkmen president took part in the welcoming ceremony hosted by President Putin of Russia for the dignitaries arriving for the BRICS Summit.

A reception was hosted by the president of Russia for the guests.

The BRICS Summit is taking place, 22-24 October 2024, in Kazan, the capital of the Tatarstan.

The 32-page Kazan Declaration of the BRICS Summit is available at this link: https://cdn.brics-russia2024.ru/upload/docs/Kazan_Declaration_FINAL.pdf?1729693488349783

The summit website: https://brics-russia2024.ru/summit/ /// nCa, 24 October 2024