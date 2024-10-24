OGT 2024: OSCE Emphasizes Green Transition and Human Capital in Turkmenistan

Ambassador John MacGregor, Head of the OSCE Centre in Ashgabat, highlighted the crucial role of technological innovations and human capital in ensuring a sustainable energy transition during the 4th session of the OGT 2024 conference.

MacGregor, speaking on the panel discussion “Energy transition: the role of technological innovations and human capital,” emphasized the OSCE’s commitment to promoting economic growth while protecting the environment. He noted that issues such as climate change, environmental degradation, and energy security were jointly addressed during a meeting of the OSCE Secretary General and the Environmental Ministers from the five Central Asian States in Ashgabat earlier this year.

Clearly, expanding the use of green technologies, reducing reliance on fossil fuels, diversifying energy sources and cultivating human capital are essential for ensuring security and stability in Turkmenistan and across the OSCE region, he stressed.

The OSCE Centre in Ashgabat has actively supported Turkmenistan’s efforts to address energy, technological innovation, and human capital. By promoting an integrated approach that combines environmental concerns, human skills development, and economic growth, the Centre aims to contribute to sustainable development goals, resilient economies, and the fulfillment of OSCE commitments.

A few examples of the OSCE’s work on these areas:

OSCE Centre has contributed to the development of several key policy and legal documents that determine the main direction of Turkmenistan’s policy for the gradual transition to an economy with lower greenhouse gas emissions values.

These policy and legal documents include:

the National Climate Change Strategy of Turkmenistan,

the National Strategy on Renewable Energy Development in Turkmenistan up to 2030, and,

more recently, recommendations to the draft Law on the Reduction of Greenhouse Gas Emissions.

Moreover, several years of joint work with the Turkmen State Energy Institute, starting from 2014, that resulted in the strengthening of Turkmenistan’s academic and research capacity in the field of renewable energy.

OSCE Center has contributed to creating a pool of trained experts and facilitating their contacts with Academies of other OSCE participating states.

The Centre provided expertise to the State Energy Institute, focusing on a promising field of “green” hydrogen, trained energy experts on the potential of “green” hydrogen energy development and, in collaboration with them developed the first Roadmap on Green Hydrogen Energy Development in Turkmenistan.

The OSCE also advocates for sustainable, resilient and climate-smart urban development, using Arkadag as an example of a SMART city.

MacGregor highlighted the devastating impact of climate-induced natural disasters in the region. He noted that these disasters (floods, droughts, landslides and heat waves) have caused billions of dollars in damages, a figure that only reflects the tangible costs.

Therefore, addressing climate change is crucial for Turkmenistan and the Central Asia region, said the head of OSCE Center.

The OSCE, with its 57 participating States, offers a platform for exchanging best practices and innovative approaches to climate action. One such approach is the concept of a circular economy, which involves reusing, repairing, and recycling materials and products to extend their lifespan. Many OSCE participating states are prioritizing the transition to a circular economy as part of their efforts to achieve low-carbon, sustainable growth.

MacGregor also cited Canada’s (his home country) efforts to reduce methane emissions as an example of effective climate action. The Canadian Government has adopted policies, regulations, and national commitments to reduce methane emissions from fossil fuels and agriculture. These initiatives have not only contributed to climate mitigation but have also brought economic and health benefits.

The head of OSCE Center supported the project of the establishment of a Regional Centre for Climate Technology in Ashgabat. Such a center would serve as a valuable resource for climate-resilient innovations, which are essential for driving economic growth and competitiveness. ///nCa, 24 October 2024