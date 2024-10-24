News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » Discussions about the potential participation of Turkmenistan in Memoriad 2024

Discussions about the potential participation of Turkmenistan in Memoriad 2024

By

On 18 October 2024, at the Embassy of Turkmenistan in the UAE, a meeting was held between Serdarmammet Garajayev, Ambassador of Turkmenistan, and Mr. Jacob Zachariah, Chief Executive Officer of Centour Group Dubai.

During the meeting, both sides discussed Turkmenistan’s potential participation in Memoriad 2024, the World Mental Sports Olympics, scheduled to take place in Dubai from November 6 to 10, 2024. Sparkler Minds Education, a subsidiary of Centour Group Dubai, is responsible for the organizational aspects of this prestigious event, in which 17 young students and 2 coaches from Turkmenistan have been invited to participate.

The meeting also provided an opportunity to further discuss event preparations and Turkmenistan’s involvement, aiming to strengthen collaboration and ensure the successful participation of Turkmenistan’s talented competitors in the global competition. /// nCa, 24 October 2024

 

Related posts:

  1. Charge d’affaires of UAE Embassy in Turkmenistan Mr. Abdulaziz AlHashemi visited Institute of International Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan
  2. Turkmenistan and IAEA develop the Country Program for 2024-2029
  3. Yug-Neftegaz Private Limited – a Silver Partner of the OGT 2024
  4. Participation of the minister of foreign affairs of Turkmenistan in Central Asia – EU meeting
  5. The Embassy of the United Arab Emirates in Turkmenistan held virtual event “UAE welcomes everyone to Expo 2020 Dubai”
  6. TIF 2024: Russia’s Underutilized Export Potential to Turkmenistan: A $200 Million Opportunity
  7. OGT 2024 Attracts Global Attention
  8. Youth Conference on Climate Change provides an opportunity for future leaders of Turkmenistan
  9. UNDP promotes Turkmenistan’s participation in efforts to restore the Aral Sea basin at the ICSD meeting in Astana
  10. Strengthening Youth Resilience in Turkmenistan: UNICEF and the National Red Crescent Society of Turkmenistan Join Efforts for Enhanced Emergency Preparedness Participation
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan