Discussions about the potential participation of Turkmenistan in Memoriad 2024

On 18 October 2024, at the Embassy of Turkmenistan in the UAE, a meeting was held between Serdarmammet Garajayev, Ambassador of Turkmenistan, and Mr. Jacob Zachariah, Chief Executive Officer of Centour Group Dubai.

During the meeting, both sides discussed Turkmenistan’s potential participation in Memoriad 2024, the World Mental Sports Olympics, scheduled to take place in Dubai from November 6 to 10, 2024. Sparkler Minds Education, a subsidiary of Centour Group Dubai, is responsible for the organizational aspects of this prestigious event, in which 17 young students and 2 coaches from Turkmenistan have been invited to participate.

The meeting also provided an opportunity to further discuss event preparations and Turkmenistan’s involvement, aiming to strengthen collaboration and ensure the successful participation of Turkmenistan’s talented competitors in the global competition. /// nCa, 24 October 2024