Turkmenistan and Türkiye discuss transport cooperation on Middle Corridor

Mammetkhan Chakiyev, the head of the Agency for Transport and Communications under the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan, visited Türkiye to attend the International Road Federation (IRF) World Congress.

On the sidelines of the forum Chakiyev met again with a delegation from the International Transporters Association (UND) of Türkiye.

The meeting brought together Murat Baştor, the Director General of the Directorate General of Transport Services Regulation, Hasan Boz, the Director of the Department, Muhammetnur Ovezov, the Consul General of Turkmenistan in Istanbul, and Orazmurat Hydyrov, the representative of the Turkmenistan Transport and Logistics Center (TULM).

During the discussions, the issue of international road transport, rapidly developing from China to Europe and other routes, being carried out through Turkmenistan via the Middle Corridor was addressed.

Chakiyev announced that two more ships would be added to the Turkmenistan Ro-Pax fleet in 2025, which is particularly noteworthy for its regular services and port infrastructure on the Caspian corridor.

Additionally, information was provided about the ongoing discussions between the UND and TULM regarding driver visas, and the efforts made by the Turkmen authorities to reduce driver visa fees.

Chakiyev and Baştor held consultations on significant developments in the field of transportation between the two countries. The Ministries of Transport of both countries reached an agreement on transportation and customs, a visit to the Turkmenbashi port, and the use of electronic transit documents in the Turkic countries space in 2024. ///nCa, 23 October 2024

 

