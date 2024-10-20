PETRONAS is a Gold partner of OGT 2024

PETRONAS, through its subsidiary PETRONAS Carigali (Turkmenistan) Sdn Bhd (PC(T)SB), has become the Golden Partner of the 29th International Oil & Gas of Turkmenistan Conference and Exhibition (OGT 2024), which will be held from October 23-25 in Ashgabat.

PETRONAS Carigali (Turkmenistan) Sdn Bhd began its activities in the hydrocarbon sector more than two decades ago and has established itself as one of the largest oil and gas producers in Turkmenistan. In 2022, PC(T)SB marked its 1,000th oil lift, demonstrating PETRONAS’ long-term presence in Turkmenistan. Since the start of commercial oil production in 2009 at the Diyarbekir field and natural gas production in 2011 at the Magtymguly field, PC(T)SB has cemented its reputation as a leading oil and gas producer and supplier in the country.

In 2024, PETRONAS celebrates its 50th anniversary, a significant milestone that highlights its global journey and enduring commitment to energy development. PETRONAS aspires to be the energy and technology solutions partner for its global stakeholders, including Turkmenistan. This vision is reflected in PC(T)SB’s ongoing contributions to the development of Turkmenistan’s society through impactful social programs. In line with Turkmenistan’s goal to reduce carbon emissions by 2030, PETRONAS actively aids the country’s efforts to combat climate change by introducing low-carbon and climate-resilient solutions, aligned with its own ambition to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

PETRONAS operates in over 100 countries, producing and supplying energy and solutions that drive societal progress. As a key player in the global energy sector, PETRONAS continues to support Turkmenistan’s efforts to develop and diversify its energy portfolio to meet international demand. Sustainable development remains at the core of the company’s operations, as it leverages energy resources and technology to improve and enrich people’s lives.

More than 830 delegates from 51 countries have registered to the event. For more information visit the official event website https://ogt-turkmenistan.com/en.

///nCa, 20 October 2024 (Material is provided by the OGT 2024 Organizing Committee)