UNDP Supports Participation of Turkmenistan in Cross-Regional Dialogue on Gender Equality and Inclusive Climate Action

UNDP Turkmenistan facilitated the participation of a delegation from Turkmenistan at the “Investing for Gender Equality and Inclusive Climate Action: Cross-Regional Dialogue”, held in Istanbul, Türkiye, on October 17-18, 2024. The event was jointly organized by the UNDP Istanbul Regional Hub and the OECD Istanbul Centre, focusing on promoting gender-responsive climate action and fostering cooperation across different regions.

This dialogue brought together key stakeholders from governments, parliaments, civil society, and the private sector across Central Asia, South and Western Caucasus, Western Balkans, and other regions. Participants engaged in meaningful discussions on integrating gender equality into national and regional climate policies, with the aim of advancing the transition to net-zero economies while empowering women as leaders in climate adaptation and mitigation efforts.