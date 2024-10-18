News Central Asia (nCa)

UNDP Supports Participation of Turkmenistan in Cross-Regional Dialogue on Gender Equality and Inclusive Climate Action

UNDP Supports Participation of Turkmenistan in Cross-Regional Dialogue on Gender Equality and Inclusive Climate Action

UNDP Turkmenistan

UNDP Turkmenistan facilitated the participation of a delegation from Turkmenistan at the “Investing for Gender Equality and Inclusive Climate Action: Cross-Regional Dialogue”, held in Istanbul, Türkiye, on October 17-18, 2024. The event was jointly organized by the UNDP Istanbul Regional Hub and the OECD Istanbul Centre, focusing on promoting gender-responsive climate action and fostering cooperation across different regions.

This dialogue brought together key stakeholders from governments, parliaments, civil society, and the private sector across Central Asia, South and Western Caucasus, Western Balkans, and other regions. Participants engaged in meaningful discussions on integrating gender equality into national and regional climate policies, with the aim of advancing the transition to net-zero economies while empowering women as leaders in climate adaptation and mitigation efforts.

a person sitting in front of a laptop
UNDP Turkmenistan

The event served as a vital platform for sharing best practices, shaping policy frameworks, and building strong commitments ahead of COP29 to be held in Baku, Azerbaijan from 11 to 22 November 2024 and COP30 to be held in Brazil in 2025. By placing gender equality at the center of climate action, participants aimed to ensure that future climate efforts are both inclusive and effective. ///nCa, 18 October 2024 (in cooperation with UNDP Turkmenistan)

