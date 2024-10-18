News Central Asia (nCa)

Eastern Province of Turkmenistan Surpasses Gas Production Targets

The gas production department of the Lebap province of Turkmenistan “Lebapgazçykaryş” [Lebap gas production] completed nine months of the year, exceeding the plan for natural gas production, the newspaper “Neutral Turkmenistan” reports.

The province produced 43 million cubic meters more gas than planned, reaching a total of 7.52 billion cubic meters. This achievement is largely attributed to the discovery of new gas fields, such as the Tachmyrad site, which produces 389,000 cubic meters of gas daily.

Currently, drilling operations are ongoing in several areas within Lebap province, including Chartak, Kolyaka, Tebigi, Demirgazyk, Koseshor, and Khazarly. The Chartak site has already yielded an industrial flow of natural gas from a depth of 2,450 meters.

These discoveries are the result of extensive geological exploration conducted by the State Corporation “Turkmengeologiýa.” The corporation has identified significant reserves of natural gas beneath the province.

To enhance gas production efficiency and transportation, the region is actively modernizing its production facilities. A gas compressor station was commissioned at the Malai field several years ago, boosting the productivity of existing wells.

Turkmenistan is a major exporter of natural gas, with China being its primary customer. Through the Malai-Bagtyarlyk gas pipeline, the country has exported over 4 billion 329 million cubic meters of natural gas in January-September 2024. ///nCa, 18 October 2024

 

