UNDP and Hedayah Strengthen Turkmenistan’s National Capacities to Prevent Violent Extremism

Ashgabat, 6 May 2025 – The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Turkmenistan, in partnership with Hedayah, the International Center of Excellence for Countering Violent Extremism, has launched a three-day training programme from 6 to 8 May 2025 to support Turkmenistan’s national efforts in preventing violent extremism (PVE).

The training brings together representatives from central and local government agencies, law enforcement bodies, civil society organizations, social workers, psychologists, and other key local stakeholders engaged in countering violent extremism. Through this inclusive, multi-agency approach, the initiative aims to strengthen operational capabilities and enhance collaboration among relevant actors involved in prevention, rehabilitation, and reintegration efforts of individuals at risk of or affected by violent extremism.

Acknowledging the complex and multifaceted nature of violent extremism, the training is designed to foster coordinated, whole-of-society responses that place families and communities at the center of prevention strategies. Participants will collaborate to develop robust, community-based frameworks that support early intervention and sustained engagement, focusing on youth resilience and social cohesion.

This initiative forms part of the Turkmenistan country component of the regional project “Promoting Resilient Communities to Prevent Violent Extremism in Central Asia”, funded by the Government of Japan. The project seeks to strengthen national and regional capacities across Central Asia by addressing the root causes of violent extremism through inclusive, locally driven, and sustainable solutions. ///nCa, 7 May 2025 (in cooperation with UNDP Turkmenistan)



