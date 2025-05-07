Roundtable in Ashgabat Marks the Beginning of UNFPA’s Series of Events on Gender Equality

On May 5, 2025, UNFPA in Turkmenistan, in collaboration with the Institute of State, Law, and Democracy of Turkmenistan and the OSCE Center in Ashgabat, held a roundtable discussion with representatives from key ministries and agencies, local governance bodies, and civil society organizations of the Ahal province.

The aim of the roundtable was to monitor and evaluate the implementation of the National Action Plan (NAP) on Gender Equality for 2021-2025, and Roadmap for the implementation of recommendations from the National Survey on Women’s Health and Family Status, and familiarize participants with the activities planned within the framework of the Roadmap for the implementation of the Concluding Observations of the Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW).

The event brought together over 20 representatives from velayat-level structures, including the Hyakimlik of Akhal Velayat, members of the Mejlis, regional departments of healthcare, education, labor and social protection, law enforcement agencies, regional branches of the Women’s Union of Turkmenistan and the youth organization, representatives of the National Red Crescent Society, trade unions, the Institute of State, Law, and Democracy, as well as representatives from regional units of the migration, border, and customs services.

Participants discussed the progress achieved and existing challenges in the implementation of the NAP on Gender Equality, the progress in implementing the recommendations of the Roadmap following the National Survey on Women’s Health and Family Status, and the CEDAW Concluding Observations. The goal of the discussions was to ensure the alignment of efforts with national and international gender equality standards. During the roundtable, special attention was also paid to monitoring issues concerning the situation of rural women, women with disabilities, and other vulnerable population groups based on the principle of “leaving no one behind.”

The roundtable held in Ashgabat was a continuation of a series of events aimed at further strengthening gender equality in Turkmenistan. Focusing on monitoring the implementation of the NAP on Gender Equality, as well as the Roadmap for the implementation of the recommendations of the National Survey on Women’s Health and Family Status, alongside the CEDAW recommendations, contributes to creating a comprehensive framework for promoting gender-sensitive policies and practices at the national level. Similar roundtables will be held until June 4, 2025, in Dashoguz and Balkan velayats, as well as the city of Ashgabat.

UNFPA continues to be a strategic partner of the Government of Turkmenistan in advancing gender equality, with a particular focus on preventing and responding to gender-based violence, ensuring access to reproductive health services, and promoting gender equality through various programs and initiatives. ///nCa, 7 May 2025 (in cooperation with UNFPA Turkmenistan)