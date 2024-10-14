The President of Mongolia made first-ever state visit to Turkmenistan – Agreements on transport, agriculture and tourism inked – Joint Statement on Interstate relations and Cooperation adopted

On 10-13 October 2024, President of Mongolia Khurelsukh Ukhnaa paid a state visit to Turkmenistan.

This is the first state visit of the head of Mongolia to Turkmenistan since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries on 23 April 1992,

On October 12, high-level talks were held in Ashgabat between President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa. Then the heads of state spoke at a press conference.

During his stay in Ashgabat, the Mongolian leader met with the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty Arkadag Berdimuhamedov, and also took part in the international forum “Interconnection of Times and Civilizations – the basis of peace and development” dedicated to the 300th anniversary of the great Turkmen poet Magtymguly Fragi.

Following the summit talks, a package of documents was signed and a joint statement was adopted.

Summit talks

At the beginning of the negotiations, the Presidents met in a narrow format.

During the conversation, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov noted Turkmenistan’s commitment to the consistent development of cooperation with Mongolia in the political, diplomatic, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres, close cooperation within the framework of major international organizations.

As noted, the content of Turkmen-Mongolian relations is characterized by full mutual understanding both in terms of priorities and prospects of bilateral partnership and trends in global development. The most important factor in this is the proximity or coincidence of approaches to the problems of ensuring universal stability and security, countering modern threats.

In this regard, gratitude was expressed for Mongolia’s long-term and firm support for Turkmenistan’s neutral foreign policy course, as well as important international initiatives that the country promotes at the UN and other international structures. As stated, Turkmenistan, in turn, intends to continue to support Mongolia’s views and internationally significant proposals put forward in the global political arena.

Thanking for the warm welcome, Khurelsukh Ukhnaa also emphasized that the current historic summit talks will give new impetus to closer cooperation between friendly states in all spheres.

The Mongolian leader noted the great potential for the development of interstate dialogue, which is of a mutually respectful and constructive nature and fully meets the interests of the two friendly peoples.

Negotiations in an expanded format

Speaking at the meeting in an expanded format, the President of Turkmenistan emphasized the opportunities for the consistent and steady rapprochement of two countries, the establishment of strong bonds of friendship and mutually beneficial equal cooperation.

He pointed out that this approach is evident in major international forums, particularly at the United Nations, where the countries demonstrate strong support for each other. Notably, Mongolia has co-sponsored 15 UN resolutions initiated by Turkmenistan, while Turkmenistan has co-sponsored 5 resolutions authored by Mongolia.

The Head of Turkmenistan noted the need to move to a systematic political dialogue and diplomatic interaction, to ensure a structural and substantive agenda for this.

In particular, he highlighted the transport system in the context of the creation of the East-West transport, transit and logistics corridor. “Turkmenistan, being one of the initiators of this strategic project, proceeds from the fact that it is designed to revive the economic, practical and cultural foundations of the Great Silk Road on modern principles, give impetus to partnership in Eurasia, and ensure the involvement of many states in these processes,” the President of Turkmenistan said.

Berdimuhamedov stressed that the two friendly countries could actively contribute to solving a range of issues related to access to the sea, and invited Mongolia to explore the use of the Central Asian corridor and the Caspian Sea region to promote its export opportunities.

“We are ready to consider the use of Turkmenistan’s port facilities on the Caspian Sea in the interests of Mongolia,” the Head of state stressed.

The prospects of mutually beneficial partnership in the energy sector were also noted.

“Our country is ready to consider options for involving Mongolia as one of the participants in the supply of energy resources from Turkmenistan in the eastern direction,” Berdimuhamedov said.

He stressed that Turkmenistan has opportunities to supply products of the fuel and energy complex, a wide range of oil and gas chemistry products to Mongolia.

“In general, we support the establishment of a large-scale and diverse trade partnership between Turkmenistan and Mongolia. Here we have reasonable hopes for cooperation through business structures and business associations,” the head of Turkmenistan stressed.

Turkmenistan is ready to encourage the activities of Mongolian companies in the country, he added. In this regard, it was proposed to consider in the near future the establishment of a Turkmen-Mongolian joint intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation.

As noted, parliamentary cooperation should take its due place in the relations between the two countries. In this regard, the President of Turkmenistan welcomed the establishment of parliamentary Friendship Groups in Turkmenistan and Mongolia, expressing confidence that they will become an important element of the interstate dialogue.

The Head of State highly appreciated the participation of Mongolian President in the International Forum “Interrelation of Times and Civilizations – the Basis of Peace and Development” dedicated to the 300th anniversary of the birth of Magtymguly Fragi.

In turn, President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa stressed that one of the goals of Mongolia’s foreign policy is to further expand mutually beneficial cooperation with Central Asian countries, including Turkmenistan.

He expressed confidence that, thanks to mutual efforts, the political dialogue between the two countries will continue to expand steadily.

Emphasizing the importance of interparliamentary ties, Khurelsukh proposed to create a bilateral Friendship Group in the parliaments of the two countries and begin mutual visits, exchanges of delegations within the framework of developing cooperation between the Great Hural and the Mejlis of Turkmenistan.

The importance of continuing the established mechanism of interaction between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the two countries and holding political consultations was also noted.

Having fully supported the proposal of President Serdar Berdimuhamedov to establish a joint Intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation, the head of Mongolia expressed confidence that its activities would lead to concrete results and serve to strengthen trade and economic relations.

According to Khurelsukh, intergovernmental agreements on air and international road transport will create favorable conditions for the development of cooperation between the two countries in the transport and logistics sector and the expansion of trade relations.

He emphasized the need to boost trade and expand the range of goods exchanged. Mongolia could export wool, cashmere, leather, meat, and related products. The upcoming signing of agreements on agriculture, veterinary medicine, and animal husbandry will play a crucial role in enhancing bilateral trade.

President Khurelsukh also stressed the importance of the business forum held in Ashgabat for the first time, which will lay the foundation for establishing close contacts between entrepreneurs and manufacturers of the two countries.

According to the head of Mongolia, there are great opportunities for expanding the tourist flow, because the two countries are famous for their nature, historical and cultural monuments, and unique places.

Special attention was focused on the need to develop educational and cultural cooperation between Mongolia and Turkmenistan. It was proposed to establish contacts between educational, scientific and cultural institutions, universities, scientists of the two countries.

Speaking about the importance of joint research and popularization of the intangible cultural heritage, the Turkmen side was invited to participate in the annual World Cultural Festival “Nomad” held in Mongolia.

Taking the opportunity, Khurelsukh invited Berdimuhamedov to visit Mongolia at any convenient time.

The invitation was gratefully accepted.

Documents signed

At the end of the negotiations, a ceremony of signing bilateral documents took place. The Heads of state adopted a Joint statement on interstate relations and cooperation between Turkmenistan and Mongolia.

The following documents were signed:

– Agreement between the Government of Turkmenistan and the Government of Mongolia on air transport;

This Intergovernmental Agreement will allow airlines from the two countries to operate direct and commercial flights. For Mongolia, it will open up the possibility of becoming a transit hub for new flights to Central Asia. This will create conditions for expanding and developing relations and cooperation between the two countries and people-to-people ties in all areas, particularly tourism, trade, and the economy.

– Agreement between the Government of Turkmenistan and the Government of Mongolia on international road transport;

Under this Agreement, vehicles registered in Mongolia and Turkmenistan will be able to transport goods and passengers between the two countries and through their territories, as well as to and from third countries. This will enable Mongolian carriers to choose more direct routes for transit to other countries, reducing travel time compared to current routes. Furthermore, the Agreement will play a crucial role in developing cooperation between the two countries in the road transport sector, establishing new directions in transportation and logistics, facilitating relations between citizens and businesses of the two countries, and expanding mutually beneficial trade and economic cooperation.

– Agreement between the Ministry of Agriculture of Turkmenistan and the Ministry of Food, Agriculture and Light Industry of Mongolia on cooperation in the field of veterinary medicine and animal husbandry;

Under this Agreement, the two parties will facilitate the trade of livestock and animal products within their territories, prevent and combat livestock diseases, protect animal health, and cooperate in veterinary hospitals and livestock husbandry to boost the livestock sector. Additionally, it provides opportunities for pertinent organizations of the two countries to exchange information and experiences on veterinary science, disease surveillance, and control measures in the livestock sector. Furthermore, the two parties expressed mutual commitment to supporting each other in organizing meetings for livestock specialists, veterinarians, and scientists, as well as in training and capacity-building initiatives.

– Agreement between the Ministry of Agriculture of Turkmenistan and the Ministry of Food, Agriculture and Light Industry of Mongolia on cooperation in the field of food and agriculture;

Under the Agreement, the two sides will collaborate on the digitalization of agriculture, the introduction of modern innovations and technologies into agricultural production, the establishment of joint enterprises for the production and processing of agricultural products, the development of animal husbandry and livestock production, organic agriculture, and the expansion of cooperation in crop farming, particularly in food production and the fruit and berry sectors.

– Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Culture of Turkmenistan and the Ministry of Culture, Sports, Tourism and Youth of Mongolia on cultural cooperation;

Within the framework of the Memorandum of Understanding, the parties will cooperate in order to promote mutual understanding between the cultures and peoples of the two countries by organizing exhibitions, film screenings, conducting joint research in the field of heritage protection and restoration of intangible cultural heritage.

– Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Culture of Turkmenistan and the Ministry of Culture, Sports, Tourism and Youth of Mongolia on Tourism;

This document will make a significant contribution to the popularization of tourism among the citizens of Mongolia and Turkmenistan, countries rich in historical and cultural monuments and unique natural landscapes. The memorandum will also help strengthen ties between public and private organizations dealing with tourism issues.

– Memorandum of Understanding between the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan and the National Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Mongolia.

The memorandum aims to expand trade and economic ties between enterprises and organizations of the two countries, exchange information and experience. The document creates opportunities for establishing links between entrepreneurs and industrialists.

Joint press conference

The two heads of state held a press conference following their official talks.

As they noted, during the negotiations, the parties agreed to strengthen the legal foundations of relations between Mongolia and Turkmenistan and accelerate cooperation in such vital sectors as trade, economy, transport, logistics, agriculture, tourism, culture and education.

They stressed the closeness of the approaches of the two countries on such key issues of global importance as energy and food security, ecology and climate change, combating desertification, and solving humanitarian problems. The readiness to intensify cooperation on these topics within the framework of reputable international structures, primarily the United Nations, was confirmed.

In addition, documents were signed between the governments and relevant organizations of the two countries aimed at expanding and developing relations and cooperation between Mongolia and Turkmenistan.

Special attention was paid to the development of cooperation in the field of transport and logistics, as this is important for the expansion and development of economic cooperation between Mongolia and Turkmenistan.

Mongolia and Turkmenistan have agreed to cooperate in the field of transport and logistics within the framework of international organizations. In this context, the President of Mongolia expressed gratitude for Turkmenistan’s confirmation of its accession to the “Multilateral Agreement on the Establishment of an International Research Center for Landlocked Developing Countries”, established on the initiative of Mongolia.

The two countries signed documents aimed at expanding and developing cooperation in the field of agriculture, veterinary medicine and animal husbandry to increase trade turnover between the two countries and supply agricultural products and light industry goods to the markets of Mongolia and Turkmenistan.

In addition, the parties agreed on the establishment of fraternal relations between the capitals of the two countries – Ulaanbaatar and Ashgabat.

President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa invited President Serdar Berdimuhamedov to pay a state visit to Mongolia at a convenient time.

Other events

The President of Mongolia laid flowers at the foot of the “Monument of Independence”.

After laying flowers, President Khurelsukh planted a tree on the “Alley of Honored Guests”.

Khurelsukh Ukhnaa together with the accompanying delegation visited the State Museum of the State Cultural Center of Turkmenistan and the equestrian complex.

A joint concert of artists from Turkmenistan and Mongolia was held at the Magtymguly National Musical and Drama Theater as part of the visit of the President of Mongolia.

In the evening, on 12 October, the President of Turkmenistan gave an official dinner in honor of the President of Mongolia.

Joint Statement on Interstate relations and Cooperation between Turkmenistan and Mongolia

(Unofficial translation)

1. At the invitation of President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedow, President of Mongolia Khurelsukh Ukhnaa paid a state visit to Turkmenistan from 10 to 13 October 2024.

2. The President of Mongolia Khurelsukh Ukhnaa and the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdymukhamedov (hereinafter referred to as “parties”) held formal talks and exchanged views in a friendly, constructive and warm atmosphere on further expanding cooperation between the two countries in areas such as political, economic, agricultural, transport, logistics, tourism, education and culture, strengthening ties between citizens and deepening cooperation in the regional and international arena.

3. The heads of state stressed that the first high-level visit of Mongolia to the country is an important boost for the development of cooperation and a new round of bilateral relations.

4. The President of Mongolia Khurelsukh Ukhnaa was a guest of honor at the international forum on “Interrelation of Times and Civilizations – the basis of peace and development” dedicated to the 300th anniversary of the birth of the famous Turkmenistan poet and thinker Magtymguly Fragi, highlighting the high level of organization of the event by the state and government of Turkmenistan.

5. As part of the visit, the Mongolia-Turkmenistan Business Forum and a joint cultural performance were organized. President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa laid a wreath at the Turkmenistan Independence monument complex.

6. To strengthen political trust between Mongolia and Turkmenistan and to expand and develop mutually beneficial trade and economic cooperation, the parties agreed to hold mutual visits between relevant ministries and agencies on a regular basis, exchange experiences, strengthen human resources, and ensure the implementation of cooperation documents.

The heads of state agreed to study the issue of establishing a joint Mongolian-Turkmen intergovernmental commission for cooperation.

7. The parties emphasized the importance of cooperation between the legislative bodies of the two countries in the formation of the legal framework of relations, and agreed to establish friendship groups in the Great Khural of Mongolia and the Mejlis of Turkmenistan, respectively, and to organize mutual visits, joint meetings, seminars, and events.

8. Noting that cooperation between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Mongolia and Turkmenistan plays a leading role in strengthening political trust and expanding relations, the parties agreed to regularize consultative meetings and mutual visits within the framework of the Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the two countries signed in 2015.

9. The parties welcomed the signing of the “Agreement on cooperation in the field of veterinary and animal husbandry” and the “Agreement on cooperation in the field of agriculture” between the Ministry of food, agriculture and light industry of Mongolia and the Ministry of Agriculture of Turkmenistan.

10. In this context, the parties agreed to study the possibility of supplying wool, cashmere, leather, meat, and meat products from Mongolia to Turkmenistan, and fruits, vegetables, carpets, and rugs from Turkmenistan to Mongolia.

11. The parties stressed the need for a phased implementation of the development of air transport relations, including the creation of new transport and logistics routes, within the framework of increasing bilateral trade turnover and expanding exchange between citizens.

12. In this context, the parties signed the “Agreement between the Government of Mongolia and the Government of Turkmenistan on air communication” and the “Agreement between the Government of Mongolia and the Government of Turkmenistan on International road transport”.

13. The parties paid special attention to issues such as environmental protection and combating global climate change, and agreed to cooperate within the framework of the Mongolian President’s initiative “Billion Trees” national movement, in conjunction with Turkmenistan’s experience in combating desertification, to protect forests and water resources.

14. The parties expressed their readiness to cooperate in implementing Mongolia’s regional development concept and in the areas of modern green development, environmentally friendly and smart city planning and construction. They agreed to cooperate in studying the experience of Arkadag city construction within the framework of the planning and construction of the “New Kharkhorum” city and to strengthen human capacity.

15. The Mongolian side expressed its support for the policy of neutrality pursued by Turkmenistan in the interests of international cooperation, peace, security and development.

16. Highly appreciating Mongolia’s peaceful, open, independent, and multi-pillar foreign policy, the Turkmen side expressed its support for Mongolia’s “third neighbor” policy.

17. The parties noted the importance of protecting the interests of landlocked developing countries and agreed to study the issue of eliminating barriers and obstacles to transport and trade.

18. The parties emphasized the importance of expanding cooperation within the framework of international organizations such as the UN Regional Centre for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia in Ashgabat and the International Research Centre for Landlocked Developing Countries in Ulaanbaatar.

19. In this regard, the Turkmen side agreed to study the issue of joining the “Multilateral Agreement on the Establishment of the International Research Centre for Landlocked Developing Countries” in the near future.

20. The parties expressed their desire to strengthen cooperation in the areas of disaster risk reduction, emergency situations, combating illicit drug trafficking, terrorism, and extremism, both bilaterally and within the framework of the UN and other international organizations.

21. During the visit, the parties signed the following documents. These include:

Agreement between the Government of Mongolia and the Government of Turkmenistan on International road transport;

Agreement between the Government of Mongolia and the Government of Turkmenistan on air communication;

Memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Culture, Sport, Tourism and youth of Mongolia and the Ministry of culture of Turkmenistan on cooperation in the field of culture;

Memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Culture, Sport, Tourism and youth of Mongolia and the Ministry of culture of Turkmenistan on cooperation in the field of Tourism;

Agreement between the Ministry of Food, Agriculture and light industry of Mongolia and the Ministry of Agriculture of Turkmenistan on cooperation in the field of agriculture;

Agreement between the Ministry of Food, Agriculture and light industry of Mongolia and the Ministry of Agriculture of Turkmenistan on cooperation in the field of Veterinary Medicine and animal husbandry;

Memorandum of understanding between the National Chamber of Commerce and industry of Mongolia and the Chamber of Commerce and industry of Turkmenistan.

22. The President of Mongolia Khurelsukh Ukhnaa expressed his sincere gratitude to the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, the people of Turkmenistan for their warm welcome to the Mongolian delegation and extended an invitation to President Berdimuhamedov to pay a state visit to Mongolia at his convenience.

///nCa, 14 October 2024