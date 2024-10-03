Meredov meets UN Deputy Secretary-General

On September 30, 2024, on the sidelines of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, a meeting was held between the delegation of Turkmenistan led by the Minister of Foreign Affairs Rashid Meredov and the UN Under-Secretary-General for General Assembly and Conference Management Movses Abelian. This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

At the meeting, the parties noted the importance of Turkmenistan’s cooperation with the UN on a wide range of issues.

Good wishes were expressed to the Turkmen side in connection with the beginning of the vice-chairmanship at the 79th session of the UN General Assembly. The parties also discussed Turkmenistan’s participation in the “Summit of the Future” held in September, during which Turkmenistan chaired one of its sessions.

Among the main topics of discussion was the organization of joint events within the UN. In this regard, it was emphasized that Turkmenistan intends to continue to make an effective contribution to the implementation of regional and international events at the highest level. /// nCa, 3 October 2024 (in cooperation with MFA Turkmenistan)