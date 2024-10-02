COP29: Adaptation plans to assist Central Asian countries to develop joint position

Adaptation plans will assist Central Asian countries to develop a common position at COP29, UN Resident Coordinator in Kyrgyzstan Antje Grawe said at the regional conference “Adaptation Planning and Financing in the Central Asian Region: The Road to COP29”, Trend reports.

According to her, the national adaptation plans that already exist or are ready for approval, as well as the envisioned regional adaptation plan, will help Central Asian countries develop a common position at COP29.

She acknowledged the need for increased financing to “support the urgent and evolving needs to accelerate adaptation and build resilience in developing countries while emphasizing that finance, capacity building, and technology transfer are critical factors in combating climate change.”

As has been previously pointed out by the specialists, the availability of financial resources would be the main question at COP29 in Baku. /// nCa, 2 October 2024