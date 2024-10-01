China turns 75 – Chinese embassy in Turkmenistan hosts reception to mark Diamond Jubilee

nCa Report

The People’s Republic of China was founded on 1 October 2024. The year 2024 is the Diamond Jubilee year of China as the country has turned 75.

President Xi Jinping of China, speaking at a reception in Beijing on Monday, said that no challenges can stop the country from moving forward.

“The path ahead will definitely see challenges,” Xi said, before calling on the country to overcome uncertainties and risks. “No challenges can stop China’s progress.”

He was speaking to a gathering of about 3000 including foreigners.

The Chinese missions worldwide hosted events to mark the 75th anniversary of China.

Ambassador Qian Naicheng of China hosted a reception in Ashgabat to mark the occasion.

Deputy Prime Minister Geldimyradov represented the government of Turkmenistan.

Here is the speech of the ambassador:

Dear Deputy Chairman Mr. Geldimyradov, Ladies and gentlemen, friends!

I am very pleased to gather with you to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China!

On October 1, 1949, the People’s Republic of China was proclaimed, opening a new chapter in China’s history. Over the past 75 years, the country’s multi-ethnic people have been struggling for a long time, and the country has seen tremendous changes. Especially after entering a new era, under the firm leadership of the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, more than 1.4 billion Chinese people have united and made progress, embarking on a new path of comprehensively building a modern socialist country.

We always put the interests of the people first and achieved the goal set for the centenary of the CPC: a moderately prosperous society was completely built on Chinese soil. Absolute poverty was historically eliminated in our country and the poverty reduction goal set in the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development was achieved 10 years early.

We continue to stimulate economic activity, deeply implement the new development concept, and create a new pattern of opening up to the outside world on a larger scale, in a broader area, and at a deeper level, so as to provide more new opportunities for global development and prosperity. China’s contribution to world economic growth has been maintained at over 30% for many years, and the joint construction of the “One Belt, One Road” has become a platform for countries to share China’s development opportunities.

We firmly focus on scientific and technological independence and self-improvement. The dynamics of innovation and vitality in the field of development are growing rapidly, productive forces of new quality are being formed at an accelerated pace. Breakthroughs have been made in many fields, such as manned space flights, China’s lunar program, quantum science, etc. China occupies a leading position in the world in many fields of science.

We have been vigorously implementing the strategy of environmental protection, and the forest coverage rate has increased from 8.6% at the founding of New China to 23%. The concept of “Green Mountains and Emerald Waters Are Treasures” has been deeply rooted in the hearts of the people. China has made a serious commitment to the world – “Strive to achieve peak carbon emissions by 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2060”, which demonstrates the mission and commitment of a responsible country.

We are committed to integrating China’s wisdom into improving global governance, firmly adhering to an independent, self-sufficient and peaceful foreign policy, advocating for an equitable and orderly multipolar world, as well as an accessible and inclusive economic globalization. Initiatives on global development, global security and global civilization have evolved from ideas into actions, and have been recognized, supported and participated by more and more countries. The concept of building a Community with a Shared Future for Humanity has evolved from a Chinese initiative into an international consensus, and has been included in UN General Assembly resolutions for seven consecutive years.

In July this year, the Third Plenary Session of the 20th CPC Central Committee adopted comprehensive measures to further deepen reforms and advance China’s modernization. Looking to the future, we will unswervingly follow the path of China’s common development with the world community, provide new opportunities for the world’s development, leverage the new achievements of China’s modernization, integrate the interests of the Chinese people and the people of the world, and continue to make new contributions to the progress of human civilization.

Ladies and gentlemen, friends!

We recently celebrated Turkmenistan’s Independence Day together. Over the past 33 years, independent and neutral Turkmenistan has continually achieved new successes in state building and social development, deepening and expanding friendly relations and mutually beneficial cooperation with countries in the region and around the world. Turkmenistan plays an increasingly important role in maintaining peace, security and development in the region, as well as in the world as a whole. The Chinese side, as a good friend, partner and brother, is sincerely happy about this.

The long history of friendship between China and Turkmenistan shows that the peoples of the two countries cherish the brotherhood that has been formed by history. In 2023, President Xi Jinping met three times with President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and National Leader of the Turkmen People Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov. The two leaders jointly announced the elevation of China-Turkmen relations to the level of a comprehensive strategic partnership, as well as the realization of a community of shared destiny at the bilateral level, which outlined new and ambitious plans for the further development of China-Turkmen relations.

Turkmen thinker, philosopher and poet Makhtumkuli Fragi says: “Brotherhood is a custom, and friendship is a law.” We are ready to move forward hand in hand with our Turkmen brothers, fully implementing the important agreements reached by the heads of state of the two countries, continuing to deepen comprehensive strategic cooperation, so that the friendship and brotherhood between our peoples permeates the past, present and future. We will carry out a more comprehensive, balanced, spatial and high-quality development of China-Turkmen relations, and work together to build a closer community with a shared future for China and Turkmenistan, for the benefit of the two countries and their peoples!

Thank you!

