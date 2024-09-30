Major overhaul of central heating systems in older parts of Ashgabat completed

The Ashgabat municipality, in collaboration with the private companies, has completed the major overhaul of the central heating systems in the older residential areas of the capital. This is part of the drive toward green and clean energy management.

There were two separate phases: 1. Complete replacement of the pipelines; and 2. Improvement of the boilers and pumping systems.

The pipelines distributing the hot water to the houses and bringing it back for reheating were metallic. Some parts of them had rusted. During the overhaul, the entire network of the pipes was dug out and replaced with the polypropylene pipes that are rust-proof and are supposed to last for about 100 years.

Since the pipes go into every residential building, the channels dug to replace them were temporarily provided with the wooden bridges to facilitate the residents.

Unlike the soviet era, there are no exposed sections of the pipeline now, ensuring the prevention of the loss of heat.

The boilers and pumping systems have also upgraded to improve their efficiency. /// nCa, 30 September 2024