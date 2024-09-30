Foreign minister of Turkmenistan holds a number of high profile meetings in New York

The deputy prime minister and foreign minister of Turkmenistan, Rashid Meredov, who led the Turkmen delegation to New York for the UN General Assembly session, held a number of high profile meetings on the sidelines.

On the meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

On September 28, 2024, a meeting was held at the United Nations Headquarters in New York between Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

The Secretary-General highly praised Turkmenistan’s policy of permanent neutrality, emphasizing that the country’s foreign policy pursued by its leadership is a successful example in ensuring peace and stability.

The UN chief expressed gratitude to the Government of Turkmenistan for its efforts to eradicate statelessness and consistent steps in this direction.

At the same time, the parties exchanged views on the development of cooperation between the United Nations and Turkmenistan, as well as on issues of regional peace and security, including Afghanistan. In this regard, the regular assistance and support provided to the Afghan people was highly appreciated.

The parties were unanimous in their opinion on the successful organization of the visit of the UN Secretary-General to Turkmenistan in July of this year and the results of the meetings with His Excellency the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and His Excellency the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov. The head of the UN expressed gratitude for the high organizational level of the past visit and the hospitality shown.

The Turkmen side assured of the country’s commitment to the implementation of its foreign policy based on the status of permanent neutrality.

At the same time, it was announced that there was an intention to closely cooperate with the UN in implementing the initiative to prepare a Global Security Strategy, put forward by the President of Turkmenistan at the previous session of the General Assembly.

Speaking about the expansion of strategic cooperation with the UN, R. Meredov reported on the preparation of an implementation plan, agreements reached following the visit. In this context, the importance of the upcoming 2025, proclaimed by the UN at the initiative of Turkmenistan as the “International Year of Peace and Trust” for the entire international community, was emphasized. In this regard, the intention was announced to prepare a Program of events to mark 2025 – Peace and Trust, and the importance of the UN in its successful implementation was emphasized.

On the issue of assistance to Afghanistan, the Minister noted that the launch of a number of major transport and energy projects on September 11 on the Turkmen-Afghan border is another clear example of a consistent policy to provide assistance to the people of Afghanistan. It was also emphasized that these projects will be strictly implemented within the framework of international legal norms.

The Turkmen side expressed gratitude for the high assessment of the work in the field of eradicating statelessness, emphasizing that work in the humanitarian direction is one of the priority areas of Turkmenistan’s policy and its cooperation with the UN.

Meetings were held with the heads of the foreign policy departments of the Republic of Albania, the Portuguese Republic and the Republic of the Philippines

On September 28, 2024, on the sidelines of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, a meeting was held between the delegation of Turkmenistan headed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs Rashid Meredov and the Minister for European and Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Albania Igli Hasani.

At the meeting, the parties considered the possibilities of increasing mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries. The need to strengthen cooperation between the foreign policy departments of the two countries was noted. The importance of regular dialogue through the accreditation of Ambassadors and holding political consultations was noted.

During the meeting, issues of expanding trade and industrial cooperation, tourism, attracting investment and establishing contacts between the business circles of the two countries were also discussed.

The meeting participants exchanged views on the development of joint documents to promote interstate cooperation in various areas.

***

Later in the day, Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov also met with Minister of State and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Portugal Paulo Rangel.

During the meeting, the ministers discussed the current level and prospects for the development of bilateral cooperation. Positive experience of interaction within international structures, primarily the UN, was noted.

The parties expressed interest in establishing ties in the fields of water resources management, digitalization, science, culture and education.

The meeting participants also discussed the possibility of participating in events held in Turkmenistan and Portugal.

***

On the same day, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Philippines Enrique Manalo discussed current issues of bilateral and multilateral cooperation. The parties expressed mutual interest in further strengthening relations and expanding partnership in various spheres. Particular attention was paid to intensifying political dialogue. The importance of holding regular political consultations at the level of deputy foreign ministers was emphasized. Possibilities of increasing cooperation in the economic and cultural-humanitarian spheres were considered.

One of the main issues discussed at the meeting was the initiative of the Turkmen side to create a new format of interaction between the countries of Central Asia and ASEAN. Turkmenistan proposed developing a mechanism for the dialogue “Central Asia – ASEAN”, which will expand cooperation in the trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres.

Meeting with the UN Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations

On September 28, 2024, on the sidelines of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly, a meeting was held between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and Jean-Pierre Lacroix, UN Under-Secretary-General for Peacekeeping Operations.

The delegation of Turkmenistan reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining international peace and security. The parties discussed the importance of strengthening cooperation in peacekeeping activities and noted the significant potential for cooperation in this area.

One of the key issues of the meeting was the role of the UN General Assembly Special Committee on Peacekeeping as an optimal platform for interstate dialogue on peacekeeping issues. Participants emphasized the importance of developing common approaches to the parameters of peacekeeping activities within the framework of this body.

Based on the status of permanent neutrality of Turkmenistan, the Turkmen side announced its readiness to consider forms of its participation in international efforts to strengthen peace. The prospects for participation in the activities of the relevant UN structure were discussed, taking into account the neutral status of Turkmenistan. The parties expressed confidence that cooperation between Turkmenistan and the UN will continue to develop in a constructive manner.

In addition, an exchange of views took place on new challenges and threats to international security and their impact on peacekeeping activities.

Turkmenistan is committed to cooperation with the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe

On 28 September 2024, in New York, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov met with the Acting Secretary General, Head of the OSCE Conflict Prevention Centre Catherine Fearon.

The parties highly appreciated the effectiveness of long-term cooperation between Turkmenistan and the OSCE in the political, economic and humanitarian spheres. It was noted that Turkmenistan advocates further improvement of the Organization’s activities in its current form, with an emphasis on strengthening regional security and sustainable development.

During the meeting, current and prospective joint projects and programs in Turkmenistan were discussed. The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan reaffirmed the proposals previously put forward within the OSCE on the preparation of a Unified Security Strategy, the possibility of preparing an OSCE environmental program and creating a structure for sustainable transport, which meets Turkmenistan’s priorities in the field of environmental protection and development of transport infrastructure and, at the same time, is relevant in the context of improving the functionality of the Organization.

Key areas of cooperation between Turkmenistan and the Kingdom of Cambodia were discussed

On September 28, 2024, on the sidelines of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, a meeting was held between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Kingdom of Cambodia Sok Chenda Sophea.

At the meeting, the parties discussed bilateral relations between Turkmenistan and the Kingdom of Cambodia. Particular attention was paid to cooperation within the framework of international structures, in particular the UN, the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) and others.

The parties noted the importance of strengthening cooperation between the foreign ministries of the two countries. Thus, at the meeting, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Kingdom of Cambodia on holding political consultations.

The parties outlined the potential for business activity and trade cooperation between the two countries. In this regard, the possibility of sending business delegations and representatives of the trade sector to study the possibilities of trade relations was discussed.

The ministers also discussed the organization of joint events and prospects for cooperation with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

Peacebuilding issues discussed at meeting in New York

On 27 September 2024, the delegation of Turkmenistan led by Minister of Foreign Affairs Rashid Meredov, participating in the 79th session of the UN General Assembly, met with Rosemary A. DiCarlo, Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs.

At the meeting it was noted that cooperation with the United Nations is of a strategic nature for Turkmenistan.

The parties exchanged views on the current regional and international agenda. In this context, the importance of combining efforts to strengthen international cooperation and security in the region and the world as a whole was emphasized.

During the talks, it was emphasized that Turkmenistan’s interaction with the UN helps to strengthen the foundations of peace, stability and security in the region, in particular through the activities of the UN Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia. An exchange of views took place regarding the expansion of the potential of UNRCCA.

The meeting noted Turkmenistan’s important contribution to the socio-economic development of Afghanistan. Turkmenistan regularly sends humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, social facilities are being built, and medical assistance is provided to the local population.

The parties discussed preparations for upcoming events scheduled to be held in Turkmenistan with the participation of relevant UN structures. They also considered further steps aimed at implementing the UN General Assembly Resolution on declaring 2025 the International Year of Peace and Trust, initiated by Turkmenistan.

Issues of bilateral cooperation with the Republic of Cyprus, the Republic of Iraq and the Republic of India were discussed

On September 27, 2024, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov held a number of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly.

In the first half of the day, a meeting was held with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Cyprus, Constantinos Kombos, during which the parties assessed the current level of cooperation between the two countries.

The parties discussed bilateral relations in the political and diplomatic sphere, including strengthening dialogue between the foreign policy departments. The fruitful nature of cooperation within the UN was noted.

The ministers exchanged views on establishing partnerships in the trade and economic sphere, as well as in the field of science and education. In particular, the possibilities of academic exchange and training in higher education institutions of Cyprus were noted.

During the meeting, readiness was expressed to strengthen the legal framework between the two countries in the political-diplomatic and trade-economic spheres, and to prepare relevant Memorandums of Understanding between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs on political consultations and cooperation, as well as between the responsible departments of the two countries on the development of trade and industrial cooperation.

***

The head of the Foreign Ministry of Turkmenistan also met with his Iraqi counterpart, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Iraq Fuad Mohammed Hussein.

During the meeting, the parties confirmed the two countries’ commitment to expanding bilateral ties in the political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres.

The ministers discussed in detail the planned supplies of Turkmen natural gas to Iraq under SWAP schemes. They also touched upon investment cooperation and exchanged views on the current regional agenda.

***

Later in the day, Turkmenistan Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov also met with Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Indian External Affairs Minister.

During the meeting, the parties discussed current issues on the bilateral agenda, including trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation. Interaction and support within regional and international structures were discussed.

The ministers exchanged views on the organization of bilateral visits, as well as the implementation of joint projects and programs.

In the context of strengthening interstate cooperation, the importance of the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Indian Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technological Cooperation was noted. In this regard, it was noted that it is necessary to prepare for the next meeting of this commission.

Energy cooperation and the implementation of major infrastructure projects were also the subject of an exchange of opinions. The important role and regional significance of the implementation of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India gas pipeline project and its contribution to the development of the region were noted.

Speaking about the regional agenda, the parties exchanged views on preparations for the upcoming meeting of the heads of foreign policy departments in the “Central Asia + India” format.

On the meeting of the Turkmen delegation with the Secretary General of the Economic Cooperation Organization

On September 26, 2024, on the sidelines of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, a meeting was held between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and the Secretary General of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Asad Majid Khan.

At the meeting, the parties noted the intensification of cooperation between Turkmenistan and the ECO and discussed key areas of interaction. Among the priorities were energy, transport and communications, trade and economic integration, digitalization, and the development of cultural ties. The parties separately focused on the issue of strengthening the international legal framework within the Organization and the country’s contribution to its human resources.

The parties considered the possibility of strengthening partnerships using platforms created within the UN. Particular attention was paid to increasing the potential of transport and transit corridors in the North-South and East-West directions, stimulating cross-border economic activity.

Also, the Secretary General of the ECO, noting the international merits of the city of Arkadag and the wide implementation of innovative solutions, confirmed the interest in organizing high-level events in the new smart city under the auspices of the ECO, primarily aimed at issues of sustainable development.

The meeting discussed preparations for upcoming events with the participation of the ECO.

Meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan and the Republic of Serbia

On September 26, 2024, during a working visit to New York, the head of the Foreign Ministry of Turkmenistan held talks with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia Marko Djuric.

During the conversation, the parties expressed the mutual intention of the two countries to expand bilateral ties and strengthen the legal framework for cooperation. The interest of Turkmenistan and Serbia in realizing the potential of the countries was confirmed.

The parties considered the possibilities of increasing trade and economic ties and discussed the schedule of bilateral contacts.

The meeting was marked by the signing of a Memorandum of Cooperation between the Institute of International Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan and the Diplomatic Academy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia.

Potential for developing Turkmen-Czech relations discussed

On September 26, 2024, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, a meeting of the Turkmen delegation with Jan Lipavsky, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic, was held, during which issues of enhancing cooperation were discussed.

In the political and diplomatic dimension, the importance of regular meetings between the foreign ministries of the two countries was emphasized. In this regard, the parties agreed to develop a Memorandum of Understanding and a Cooperation Program between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the two countries.

At the same time, the role of inter-parliamentary dialogue in the context of bilateral relations was noted. In this regard, the importance of the upcoming visit of the Vice-Speaker of the Parliament of the Czech Republic to Turkmenistan in 2025 was emphasized.

Speaking about trade and economic cooperation, the parties noted the prospects for expanding ties, based on the existing potential in this area.

The parties agreed to establish a bilateral Turkmen-Czech working group on economic cooperation. Also, in the context of giving impetus to trade and economic activity, the importance of the upcoming visit of the Czech Republic business delegation to Ashgabat in October of this year was noted.

Cooperation with the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe was discussed

On September 26, 2024, on the first day of the visit of the delegation of Turkmenistan to New York, a meeting was held between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and Jan Borg, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Malta, Chairman-in-Office of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe.

During the meeting, the parties discussed issues related to the activities of the OSCE. In this context, the contribution of Turkmenistan to achieving the goals and solving the tasks of the Organization was noted.

Particular attention was paid to contacts at the level of heads of structures with the Turkmen side. In particular, the OSCE Chairman-in-Office expressed gratitude for organizing the visits of the heads of the Organization to Turkmenistan.

The parties noted the importance of the upcoming meeting of the Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the OSCE countries at the end of this year.

Along with this, the heads of foreign policy agencies of the two countries discussed the current state and prospects of bilateral cooperation between Turkmenistan and the Republic of Malta.

***

On the same day, Rashid Meredov met with Ambassador Helga Schmid, former Secretary General of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).

At the meeting, Ms. Schmid’s great personal contribution to strengthening Turkmenistan’s cooperation with the OSCE was emphasized, including initiatives to expand interaction in such areas as regional security, climate change, digitalization, and women’s empowerment.

For her part, Ambassador Helga Schmid noted Turkmenistan’s positive contribution and its commitment to fruitful cooperation with the OSCE.

The parties exchanged views on further strengthening Turkmenistan’s partnership with the OSCE.

Meeting with Under-Secretary-General of the UN, Head of the UN Counter-Terrorism Office

On September 26, the visit of the delegation of Turkmenistan headed by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan R. Meredov to New York to participate in the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly has began.

As part of the visit, the delegation of Turkmenistan met with Vladimir Ivanovich Voronkov, Under-Secretary-General of the UN, Head of the UN Counter-Terrorism Office. At the meeting, the parties discussed issues related to the further development of cooperation between Turkmenistan and the UN in the fight against terrorism.

In this regard, the role of the UN Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy with headquarters in Ashgabat, which includes representatives of the UN Counter-Terrorism Office, was emphasized.

The parties paid special attention to the plan for implementing the UN Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy in Central Asia. At the same time, the role of Turkmenistan in the consistent implementation of the activities outlined in the plan was emphasized.

In this regard, the importance of the upcoming regional meetings on critical infrastructure and strengthening energy connectivity, which will be held in Ashgabat in October and November of this year, respectively, was also emphasized. /// nCa, 30 September 2024 (in cooperation with MFA Turkmenistan)