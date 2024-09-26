News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » K9 trainers from Central Asia successfully completed ToT course in Latvia

K9 trainers from Central Asia successfully completed ToT course in Latvia

By

On September 24, the closing ceremony of BOMCA ToT course for dog handling instructors from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Tajikistan (specializing in the search for explosives, ammunition, and weapons) took place at the Canine Center of the State Border Guard College of Latvia.

The 2nd round of 3-month ToT course was organized under Component 2 of BOMCA 10 “Improvement of detection capacities”.

During the graduation ceremony, participants received a certificates of the successful completion of the ToT course. Also, a service dogs and sets of necessary equipment were given to them.

The main aim of the activity was to raise Central Asia dog handlers’ theoretical knowledge and practical skills for training K9 teams and service dogs, used for daily border guarding and other tasks specific to law enforcement agencies.

As per the activity’s expected results, it is foreseen that participants return to their home countries, they will pass on the knowledge gained in EU to their colleagues, who will train other instructors.

The event was attended by the representatives of the embassies of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to Latvia, as well as leadership of the State Border Guard of Latvia and representatives of the BOMCA 10 programme. ///BOMCA, 25 September 2024

 

Related posts:

  1. EU-funded programme organised for Customs services of Central Asia study visit to Latvia on transit related questions
  2. The 4th Conference of Regional Cooperation on Border Security in Central Asia “Issyk – Kul initiative” 2024 held in Latvia, Riga
  3. BOMCA 10 and UNODC jointly organised a study visit for the senior and operational level representatives from Central Asia to FRONTEX and Polish Border Guard
  4. BOMCA enhances the training capacities of border agencies in Central Asia with innovative e-learning approaches
  5. EU-funded Programme handed equipment to the national authorities of Turkmenistan
  6. BOMCA advanced the skills of Central Asian training institutions, border guard, migration and law enforcement agencies on document security
  7. BOMCA continues trade facilitation measures in Central Asia
  8. BOMCA 10 organized ToT on car and truck searches for the representatives of the State Customs Service and the State Frontier Service of Turkmenistan
  9. Strategic risk analysis of the law enforcement agencies of Central Asia strengthened by EU expertise
  10. BOMCA advanced training skills of Central Asian law enforcement agencies in methodology to train profiling and identification techniques
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan