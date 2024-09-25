The UAE aims to expand cooperation with Turkmenistan in the field of education

On 23 September 2024, the UAE Ambassador to Turkmenistan, Ahmed Al Hameli, held a meeting with Ms.Bayramgul Orazdurdiyeva, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan for Science, Education, Health, Sports, Youth and Public Organizations, reported the UAE Embassy and the Ministry of Education of Turkmenistan.

The Ambassador conveyed greetings on behalf of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The Ambassador noted the importance of strengthening and enriching friendly relations between the two countries, and also expressed interest in further developing cooperation in various fields.

Ms.Orazdurdiyeva stressed the importance of existing ties between Turkmenistan and the UAE and expressed willingness to expand cooperation for the benefit of both peoples.

***

Last week, on 20 September, Ambassador Al Hameli also met with President of the Academy of Sciences of Turkmenistan Allaberdy Ashirov.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the potential applications of artificial intelligence (AI) in education and research. They also explored opportunities for collaboration between scientific and educational institutions in Turkmenistan and the UAE.

Earlier, the UAE Ambassador held meetings with the rectors of the S.A.Niyazov Turkmen Agricultural University, the Institute of International Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, the Magtymguly Turkmen State University, and the International University of Oil and Gas named after Yagshygeldi Kakayev. ///nCa, 25 September 2024