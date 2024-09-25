Kazakhstan will go to referendum next week on nuclear energy. Ensuing debate is of interest for the entire region

nCa Report

Kazakhstan has been debating for quite some time, at different levels, on the advisability of going for nuclear energy. The nationwide referendum on 6 October 2024 will determine the outcome of the prolonged debate.

The people have had plenty of opportunity to make an informed choice at the referendum.

Just ahead of the referendum, Kazinform, th eprime news service of Kazakhstan has published an interesting report.



Here is a slightly abridged version of the report:

What has been done in a year?

The Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan, together with organizations of the nuclear industry, carried out large-scale work to study the experience of leading countries in the field of nuclear energy. As part of this work, advanced technologies and methods of construction of nuclear power plants and their operation from global suppliers of nuclear technologies were studied.



— In particular, our nuclear industry experts visited NPPs operated by EDF in France, CNNC in China, KHNP in South Korea and Rosatom in Russia. These countries have a long history of successful operation of NPPs and have accumulated significant experience in ensuring the safety and reliability of nuclear energy. In addition, we carefully examined the construction processes of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant in Turkey and the Belarusian nuclear power plant, which gave us the opportunity to see modern methods of constructing such facilities. Particular attention was paid to promising projects of small modular reactors « SMR », which are being developed in the United States. These innovative reactors are convenient, safe and, due to the possibility of their operation in remote regions, can become an important element of the energy of the future. Studying the experience of leading countries gives Kazakhstan the opportunity, taking into account national interests and characteristics, to choose the safest and most cost-effective technologies for the development of nuclear energy, — the Ministry of Energy noted.



Over the course of one year, experts from the Ministry of Energy, scientific institutes and organizations took part in large-scale explanatory work on the NPP construction project throughout Kazakhstan. Public discussions were held in all regions of the country, at which representatives of the Ministry and invited experts explained the main aspects of the project. Particular attention was paid to objective coverage of nuclear energy safety issues, environmental aspects and economic benefits.



At the same time, as noted by the Ministry of Energy, materials have been prepared and distributed that detail the safety issues of nuclear power, as well as the safety measures implemented in the designs of modern nuclear power plants. Special programs are being released on television and radio with the participation of scientists, ecologists and economists, explaining complex issues to the population.



At the end of August this year, representatives of leading nuclear energy companies gathered in Astana as part of the international exhibition ” KazAtomExpo -2024″. The exhibition presented the achievements of nuclear energy and science in Kazakhstan, as well as the capabilities of our country in this area.



What research has been done?

The issue of building a nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan has been discussed for several years. During this time, areas for possible placement of nuclear power plants and reactor technologies used in the world have been studied.



The studies on the selection of the location were conducted in accordance with the recommendations of the IAEA, with comprehensive consideration of the possible impact of the NPP on the environment. Taking into account the studies conducted and the energy deficit in the south of the country, the most suitable place for the placement of the nuclear power plant was determined to be the village of Ulken in the Zhambyl district of the Almaty region.



In addition, with the involvement of experts from Kazakhstan Nuclear Power Plants LLP, the National Nuclear Center of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Scientific and Technical Center for Nuclear Technology Safety, the technologies of the main world-class suppliers were comprehensively studied.



Based on the results of these studies, the most promising options were selected and a preliminary list of four suppliers was compiled:

· HPR-1000 reactor from the Chinese company CNNC;

· APR-1400 APR-1000 reactor from South Korean company KHNP;

· WWER-1200 reactor from the Russian company Rosatom;

· The EPR-1200 reactor from the French company EDF.



— In 2023, Kazakhstan hosted two IAEA missions. The first mission was aimed at assessing Kazakhstan’s readiness to make a decision on the construction of a nuclear power plant. This mission addressed the development of the regulatory framework, preparation of the power grid infrastructure, the program for working with radioactive waste, and the development of interaction with stakeholders. The second mission, through a visit to the village of Ulken , was devoted to assessing the results of studies conducted when choosing the area for the placement of the nuclear power plant. According to the conclusion of the mission, IAEA experts came to the conclusion that no factors impeding the construction of the nuclear power plant were identified in the village of Ulken . Based on the results of meetings with the population and surveys, it can be concluded that the level of awareness of citizens is sufficient, society understands the importance of developing energy infrastructure for the stable growth of the country’s economy and ensuring energy security, the Ministry of Energy noted.



Now the real opinion of the citizens of Kazakhstan on the issue of building a nuclear power plant will be shown by the results of the referendum and will become a decisive factor in taking subsequent measures.



Is an international consortium possible in the construction of a nuclear power plant?

As part of the construction of the NPP in Kazakhstan, the Ministry of Energy held a series of negotiations with leading global vendors of nuclear technologies. The main negotiations were aimed at discussing the terms of cooperation, technical parameters of reactors, economic and legal aspects of potential projects.



In particular, negotiations were held with China’s CNNC, South Korea’s KHNP, Russia’s Rosatom and France’s EDF. These companies have expressed interest in the project and are ready to submit their technologies for consideration.



According to the Ministry of Energy, if the construction of the nuclear power plant is supported in the referendum, in-depth negotiations will be held with potential suppliers to develop specific proposals regarding financing by the international consortium, including issues of the project management mechanism.



Currently, there are various schemes for financing the construction of nuclear power plants. These include private investment, loans from international financial organizations, state budget financing, and public-private partnerships.



— The most detailed discussion of project financing will be in the event of a positive decision following the referendum. Then a comprehensive analysis of specific financial models that meet the requirements and conditions of the project will be conducted, — the Ministry of Energy explained.

Let us recall that the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev scheduled a referendum on the construction of a nuclear power plant for October 6, 2024 and signed a decree on its holding.



Last week, the Central Election Commission approved the referendum calendar plan. Kazakhstanis were also reminded of the rules of campaigning and responsibility before the referendum.

The eGov app mobile has created a new section where answers to the most frequently asked questions regarding nuclear power plants are provided.



It should be noted that as of July 1, there were 12,176,968 people in the country who had the opportunity to take part in the referendum. /// nCa, 25 September 2024