University of Lahore offers Scholarships for Turkmen Students

University of Lahore, a prestigious institution committed to academic excellence and fostering international collaboration in education, with the collaboration of Embassy of Pakistan Ashgabat is offering scholarships to deserving students in various disciplines.

The disciplines include Medicine & Dentistry, Pharmacy, Biochemistry, Molecular Biology, Microbiology, Biotechnology, Allied Health Sciences, Engineering, Arts, Science and Social Sciences. 

University is providing 5 scholarships to Turkmen students in different degree programs.

email for details: info@uol.edu.pk

Contact: +92 42 111 865 865

For any queries, please don’t hesitate to contact the following persons:

Mr. Adnan Zahoor, Deputy Head of Mission: +993 62672200 (Direct & Whatsapp Number) and

Mr. Muhammad Asif, Secretary Embassy of Pakistan: +993 62991403) (Direct & Whatsapp Number).

///nCa, 24 September 2024 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Pakistan in Turkmenistan)

 

