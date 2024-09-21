News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » The President of the Islamic Development Bank held a series of talks in Ashgabat to discuss prospects for investment cooperation

The President of the Islamic Development Bank held a series of talks in Ashgabat to discuss prospects for investment cooperation

By

On 20 September 2024, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov held a meeting with the President of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Muhammad Al-Jasser.

During the talks, priority areas were discussed, as well as the possibility of building up a long-term partnership, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan reports.

It was emphasized that during the 30 years of Turkmenistan’s membership in the bank, the IsDB has participated in financing more than 20 important projects in the country in such areas as healthcare, communications, and energy.

The sides emphasized the importance of developing a Partnership Strategy for Turkmenistan.

It was noted that there are prospects for strengthening effective contacts between the IsDB and banks and the private sector of Turkmenistan, primarily in the field of financial, credit and advisory services in the development of medium and small businesses.

***

In Ashgabat Al Jasser had bilateral talks with the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan responsible for economy and finance sector Hojamyrat Geldimyradov, Rahimberdi Jepbarov, Chairman of the Board of the State Bank for Foreign Economic Affairs and IsDB Governor for Turkmenistan.

The discussions focused around collaboration in key sectors, including health, telecommunications, and infrastructure.

They also addressed Turkmenistan’s positive economic achievements, economic diversification, and aligning efforts with the country’s 2022-2052 national development plan.

***

President of IsDB also met with  the Minister of Healthcare and Medical Industry Myrat Mamedov.

Discussions focused on enhancing healthcare infrastructure and to advance key health initiatives.

Muhammad Al Jasser, accompanied by Rahimberdi Jepbarov, visited the diagnostic center in Ashgabat which was co-financed by IsDB and the Saudi Fund for Development.

The facility is vital for improving healthcare services in Turkmenistan, offering advanced diagnostics to enhance patient care.

IsDB remains committed to supporting Turkmenistan’s healthcare infrastructure, aligning with the country’s development goals and SDG3 (Good Health and Well-Being).

***

IsDB President Dr. Muhammad Al Jasser and his delegation visited the Exhibition of Economic Achievements of Turkmenistan in Ashgabat.

Dr. Al Jasser praised the economic performance and reaffirmed IsDB’s commitment to supporting Turkmenistan’s sustainable development goals. ///nCa, 21 September 2024 [photo credit – IsDB social nets]

 

 

Related posts:

  1. President of Turkmenistan receives head of Islamic Development Bank
  2. Islamic Development Bank to provide USD 700 million for TAPI segment in Turkmenistan
  3. Eurasian Development Bank, the Islamic Development Bank and the Emirati consulting company join forces to introduce Islamic finance in Central Asia
  4. Islamic Development Bank to Finance Construction of Cancer Centers in Turkmenistan
  5. Turkmenistan and Korea held summit talks in Ashgabat – a package of documents in the field of energy and investment cooperation signed
  6. President of Turkmenistan and the Governor of St. Petersburg discuss prospects for cooperation in the economic and humanitarian spheres
  7. The annual meeting of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development will be held in Uzbekistan
  8. Turkmenistan intends to strengthen cooperation with the European Investment Bank 
  9. President of Turkmenistan and Kazakhstani Foreign Minister discuss state and prospects of relations
  10. S.Korean FM Park Jin to attend 16th Korea-Central Asia Cooperation Forum in Ashgabat – A series of events expected on the sidelines of the Forum
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan