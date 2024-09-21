The President of the Islamic Development Bank held a series of talks in Ashgabat to discuss prospects for investment cooperation

On 20 September 2024, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov held a meeting with the President of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Muhammad Al-Jasser.

During the talks, priority areas were discussed, as well as the possibility of building up a long-term partnership, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan reports.

It was emphasized that during the 30 years of Turkmenistan’s membership in the bank, the IsDB has participated in financing more than 20 important projects in the country in such areas as healthcare, communications, and energy.

The sides emphasized the importance of developing a Partnership Strategy for Turkmenistan.

It was noted that there are prospects for strengthening effective contacts between the IsDB and banks and the private sector of Turkmenistan, primarily in the field of financial, credit and advisory services in the development of medium and small businesses.

***

In Ashgabat Al Jasser had bilateral talks with the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan responsible for economy and finance sector Hojamyrat Geldimyradov, Rahimberdi Jepbarov, Chairman of the Board of the State Bank for Foreign Economic Affairs and IsDB Governor for Turkmenistan.

The discussions focused around collaboration in key sectors, including health, telecommunications, and infrastructure.

They also addressed Turkmenistan’s positive economic achievements, economic diversification, and aligning efforts with the country’s 2022-2052 national development plan.

***

President of IsDB also met with the Minister of Healthcare and Medical Industry Myrat Mamedov.

Discussions focused on enhancing healthcare infrastructure and to advance key health initiatives.

Muhammad Al Jasser, accompanied by Rahimberdi Jepbarov, visited the diagnostic center in Ashgabat which was co-financed by IsDB and the Saudi Fund for Development.

The facility is vital for improving healthcare services in Turkmenistan, offering advanced diagnostics to enhance patient care.

IsDB remains committed to supporting Turkmenistan’s healthcare infrastructure, aligning with the country’s development goals and SDG3 (Good Health and Well-Being).

***

IsDB President Dr. Muhammad Al Jasser and his delegation visited the Exhibition of Economic Achievements of Turkmenistan in Ashgabat.

Dr. Al Jasser praised the economic performance and reaffirmed IsDB’s commitment to supporting Turkmenistan’s sustainable development goals. ///nCa, 21 September 2024 [photo credit – IsDB social nets]