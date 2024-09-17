News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » UAE and Turkmenistan discuss cooperation in education and science

UAE and Turkmenistan discuss cooperation in education and science

By

On 12 September, the Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Turkmenistan Ahmed Al Hameli met with the rector of the Magtymguly Turkmen State University Orazgeldy Ovezsakhedov.

During the constructive dialogue, the parties discussed the prospects for bilateral cooperation in the field of science and education.

The UAE Ambassador stressed the importance of friendly relations between the two countries and expressed readiness to expand cooperation in various fields, including education and science. Special attention was paid to the possibilities of cooperation between higher education institutions of the two countries. In particular, the Ambassador noted that UAE universities are open to partnership with Magtymguly Turkmen State University.

In addition, the diplomat stressed the UAE’s desire to share its experience in the field of artificial intelligence development with friendly countries.

Rector of TSU O.Ovezsakhedov, in turn, noted that strengthening ties in the scientific and educational sphere is one of the priorities of Turkmenistan’s foreign policy. He expressed gratitude to the Ambassador for the proposal to expand cooperation with higher education institutions in the UAE.///nCa, 17 September 2024

 

Related posts:

  1. Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan discuss cooperation in education
  2. Turkmenistan and Romania to boost cooperation in education – 105 scholarships available for Turkmen citizens in Romanian Universities
  3. Education, science and healthcare sector of Turkmenistan: key facts
  4. The Yagshigeldy Kakayev International University of Oil and Gas and the Chiny University of Petroleum to cooperate in the field of science and education
  5. Turkmenistan and Japan Discuss Ways to Boost Educational Cooperation  – Turkmenistan’s leadership welcomes President of University of Tsukuba
  6. Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Russia visited Adygea: Cooperation agenda focused on education and food export
  7. Turkmenistan and Kalmykia establish partnership in education
  8. National and European experts discussed the prospects of cooperation between the EU and Turkmenistan in the field of education
  9. Development and transformation of education, science, research system in Turkmenistan
  10. Education Minister of Turkmenistan is on visit to Qatar
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan