UAE and Turkmenistan discuss cooperation in education and science

On 12 September, the Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Turkmenistan Ahmed Al Hameli met with the rector of the Magtymguly Turkmen State University Orazgeldy Ovezsakhedov.

During the constructive dialogue, the parties discussed the prospects for bilateral cooperation in the field of science and education.

The UAE Ambassador stressed the importance of friendly relations between the two countries and expressed readiness to expand cooperation in various fields, including education and science. Special attention was paid to the possibilities of cooperation between higher education institutions of the two countries. In particular, the Ambassador noted that UAE universities are open to partnership with Magtymguly Turkmen State University.

In addition, the diplomat stressed the UAE’s desire to share its experience in the field of artificial intelligence development with friendly countries.

Rector of TSU O.Ovezsakhedov, in turn, noted that strengthening ties in the scientific and educational sphere is one of the priorities of Turkmenistan's foreign policy. He expressed gratitude to the Ambassador for the proposal to expand cooperation with higher education institutions in the UAE.