President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov to take part in the Central Asia+ Germany Summit in Astana

Today, on 17 September 2024, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov left on a working visit to Kazakhstan to participate in the second meeting of the heads of Central Asian states with Federal Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz in Astana.

“By successfully implementing the peace-keeping foreign policy strategy initiated by the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Hero Arkadag, and worthily continued by President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, neutral Turkmenistan has consistently demonstrated commitment to constructive international dialogue, which contributes to solving important tasks of global development and building trust-based cooperation in the common interests,” the state news agency TDH notes.///nCa, 17 September 2024