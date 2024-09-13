Youth conference in Turkmenabat: Contribution of youth to climate change issues

In the lead up to the Conference of Youth (COY19) and the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP 29) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, the velayat Conference of Youth on Climate Change was held in Turkmenistan. The event was organized by the Government of Turkmenistan together with the UN Resident Coordinator’s Office, the UN Development Program (UNDP), the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Great Britain and the United Arab Emirates in Turkmenistan. The event took place at the Turkmen State Pedagogical Institute named after Seyitnazar Seydi in the Turkmenabat city.

The conference brought together young people from all over Lebap velayat to discuss current environmental issues and find ways for youth to actively participate in solving problems related to climate change.

The Conference was attended by the British Ambassador to Turkmenistan, Mr. Stephen Conlon, young SDG Ambassadors, eco-activists, young people aged 17 to 35, as well as representatives UNDP, the British Embassy and specialists from the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Education and Environmental Protection of Turkmenistan.

The conference began with welcoming remarks, followed by the first session, in which representative of the UNDP presented the UN’s role in combating climate change, emphasizing the importance of international cooperation on this issue.

Young SDG Ambassadors presented the results of previous conferences, sharing their findings and proposals for improving the environmental situation.

At the second session, participants were divided into working groups that held thematic discussions on main areas such as: the importance of preserving biodiversity and ecosystems of Lebap velayat in the context of climate change and the impact of the Aral crisis, environmental education and sustainable development programs, development of programs to increase environmental awareness of students and the role of teachers in the formation of environmental values.

Experts and coordinators of the working groups explained the goals and expected results of the discussions to develop proposals that will be included in the preliminary version of the Turkmenistan Youth Statement.

During the final session, group leaders presented the results of their discussions, proposing actions and initiatives to be included in the Roadmap of the Youth Statement from Turkmenistan aimed at strengthening on climate change issues.

The Conference of Youth on Climate Change in Turkmenabat became a significant platform for the exchange of knowledge and experience in the field of ecology, showing that the youth of Turkmenistan are ready to actively participate in solving global climate challenges. ///UN Turkmenistan, 11 September 2024