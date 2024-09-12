Turkmenistan and UAE Discuss Multilateral Cooperation

The UAE Ambassador to Turkmenistan, Ahmed Al Hameli, met with Yazguly Mammedov, Director of the Middle East Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, to discuss avenues for enhanced cooperation between the two countries within the framework of international organizations.

Turkmenistan and the UAE have fostered a strong and mutually supportive foreign policy dialogue, collaborating effectively on various platforms such as the United Nations, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and others. ///nCa, 12 September 2024