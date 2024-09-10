UN General Assembly Adopts Resolution on Annual United Nations Games

The United Nations General Assembly, at its 107th plenary meeting of the 78th session, adopted by consensus a resolution entitled “United Nations Games” as proposed by Turkmenistan and India (click here to see the text of the resolution). The resolution, presented under agenda item 11, “Sport for development and peace: promoting peace and building a more peaceful planet through sport and the Olympic ideal,” serves to solidify the role of sport in fostering international cooperation and understanding.

Turkmenistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Aksoltan Ataeva, introduced the resolution, emphasizing its significance in advancing the concept of sports diplomacy, a cornerstone of Turkmenistan’s foreign policy. The successful inaugural United Nations Games, held in April 2024, showcased the power of sports in breaking down barriers, promoting multilateral dialogue, and fostering tolerance.

The resolution outlines plans for annual United Nations Games, establishing an Organizing Committee and a Trust Fund to facilitate preparations for the next edition, scheduled for April 2025. The document was crafted through extensive consultations with UN member states, ensuring that it reflected a broad consensus of views.

With the co-sponsorship of 87 countries, the adoption of this resolution marks a significant milestone in the UN’s efforts to leverage sports as a tool for diplomacy and development. The United Nations Games are poised to become an annual tradition, bringing together diplomats, UN staff, and athletes from around the world in a spirit of friendship and cooperation.

Turkmenistan applauds the UN General Assembly for its unanimous adoption of this resolution. We believe that the Games will serve as a powerful platform for promoting peace, understanding, and cooperation among nations.

///Permanent Mission of Turkmenistan to the UN, 6 September 2024