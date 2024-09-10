Turkmenistan: Youth of Balkanabat unite to discuss climate change issues

On 6 September 2024, in the lead up to the Conference of Youth (COY19) and the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP 29) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, the velayat Conference of Youth on Climate Change was held in Turkmenistan. The event, organized by the Government of Turkmenistan together with the UN Resident Coordinator’s Office, the UN Development Program (UNDP), the Embassies of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates in Turkmenistan, took place at the branch of the International University of Oil and Gas named after Yagshigeldy Kakaev in the Balkanabat city.

The conference brought together young people from all over the Balkan velayat to discuss environmental issues and explore the possibility of young people participating in solving problems related to climate change.

The event was attended by the UN Resident Coordinator in Turkmenistan, Mr. Dmitry Shlapachenko, youth aged 17 to 35 years, young SDG Ambassadors, eco-activists, representatives of UNDP and specialists from the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Education and Environmental Protection of Turkmenistan.

After welcoming remarks at the first session, representatives of the UNDP spoke about the Framework Convention for the Protection of the Marine Environment of the Caspian Sea.

Young SDG Ambassadors presented the results of previous conferences, which allowed to establish the context and identify key aspects of the event.

At the second session, participants were divided into working groups, where thematic sessions were held in different halls.

Topics discussed included the Caspian Environment Initiative, reducing greenhouse gas emissions in the energy sector, introducing new technologies to reduce the carbon footprint, and environmental education with local participation.

Experts and coordinators of the relevant groups explained to the delegates the goals and expected results of the meeting. Based on the session topics, each group prepared its part of proposals for solutions, which will then be combined into a preliminary version of the Turkmenistan Youth Statement.

During the final session, the group leaders presented the results of their work and proposals that will be included in the Roadmap of the Youth Statement from Turkmenistan. These proposals will form the basis for further actions and initiatives aimed at strengthening the contribution of young people on climate change issues.

The Conference of Youth on Climate Change has become a platform for the exchange of views, ideas and plans aimed at solving problems related to global environmental challenges. ///UN Turkmenistan