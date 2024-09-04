New Center for Central Asian Studies Opens in Indonesia

News Central Asia (nCa)

The first-ever Center for Central Asian Studies has been established at the University of National Development of Indonesia in Jakarta, Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

The center’s focus will be on studying the potential, socio-political, socio-economic dynamics within Kazakhstan and other Central Asian states. It will also promote mutual investment, trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian ties between the region and Indonesia.

The opening ceremony was attended by representatives from the Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, diplomatic missions in Indonesia, academic community, mass media, as well as the university’s faculty and students.

In his address, the Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Indonesia, Serzhan Abdykarimov, provided a comprehensive overview of regional integration efforts, the outcomes of the 6th Consultative Meeting of Central Asian Heads of State, Kazakhstan’s development trajectory, and the upcoming World Nomad Games in Astana.

The ambassador emphasized the importance of the center in bridging the information gap between Kazakhstan and the region and Indonesia. He highlighted the center’s role in fostering dialogue among expert communities, exchanging knowledge, and developing proposals to enhance multilateral cooperation in various fields with Indonesia and ASEAN countries. ///nCa, 4 September 2024

 

