National Leader of Turkmen People meets with Head of Çalik Holding

On Monday, 2 September 2024, the National Leader of Turkmen people Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov met with Ahmet Çalik, Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Çalik Holding Group of Companies.

During the meeting, the sides highlighted the successful cooperation between Turkmenistan and Türkiye in various sectors, including energy, textiles, construction, and more. They emphasized the principles of equality, mutual understanding, and respect for mutual interests that underpin Turkmenistan’s foreign economic relations.

Çalik Holding has contributed significantly to the development of this fruitful partnership.

Berdimuhamedov stressed that Turkmenistan prioritizes a scientifically based approach, innovative technologies, and cost-effective solutions in joint projects. He expressed confidence in Çalik Holding’s continued participation in national and regional projects, leveraging advanced technologies and high-performance equipment.

The meeting also focused on the importance of the upcoming investment forum in Ashgabat.

One of Çalik Holding’s recent projects in Turkmenistan is the construction of a new administrative building of Ashgabat city governorate. In September, Çalik Enerji Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. will start construction of the Shatlyk-1 gas compressor station in Mary province. ///nCa, 3 September 2024