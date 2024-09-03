News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » National Leader of Turkmen People meets with Head of Çalik Holding

National Leader of Turkmen People meets with Head of Çalik Holding

By

On Monday, 2 September 2024, the National Leader of Turkmen people Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov met with Ahmet Çalik, Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Çalik Holding Group of Companies.

During the meeting, the sides highlighted the successful cooperation between Turkmenistan and Türkiye in various sectors, including energy, textiles, construction, and more. They emphasized the principles of equality, mutual understanding, and respect for mutual interests that underpin Turkmenistan’s foreign economic relations.

Çalik Holding has contributed significantly to the development of this fruitful partnership.

Berdimuhamedov stressed that Turkmenistan prioritizes a scientifically based approach, innovative technologies, and cost-effective solutions in joint projects. He expressed confidence in Çalik Holding’s continued participation in national and regional projects, leveraging advanced technologies and high-performance equipment.

The meeting also focused on the importance of the upcoming investment forum in Ashgabat.

One of Çalik Holding’s recent projects in Turkmenistan is the construction of a new administrative building of Ashgabat city governorate. In September, Çalik Enerji Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. will start construction of the Shatlyk-1 gas compressor station in Mary province. ///nCa, 3 September 2024

 

Related posts:

  1. President of Turkmenistan received head of Çalik Holding
  2. President of Turkmenistan met with the CEO of Çalik Holding
  3. National leader of the Turkmen people Arkadag Berdimuhamedov met with foreign businessmen – longstanding partners of Turkmenistan
  4. National Leader of Turkmen People Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Meets with Turkish Defense Industry Giants
  5. Arkadag Berdimuhamedov met with Turkish businessman Ahmet Çalik
  6. National Leader of the Turkmen people and the head of Tatarstan visited the Halal Expo exhibition
  7. Official visit of the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Khalk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov to Tajikistan starts
  8. National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan met with the UAE Minister of Economy
  9. National Leader of the Turkmen people Arkadag Berdimuhamedov met with the Chairman of the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Türkiye
  10. Speech by the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov at the Turkmen-Korean Business Forum
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan