Dragon Oil Sponsors Chess Tournament in Hazar to Enhance Sports Partnership with Turkmenistan

Dragon Oil, in partnership with the Turkmen Sports Federation, hosted a highly competitive chess tournament in the city of Hazar, Turkmenistan. The event, which attracted 32 players from across the country, showcased the growing popularity of chess in the region.

Shahruh Turayev, a 30-year-old from Dashoguz, emerged as the undisputed champion, securing a perfect score of 7 out of 7. Davut Meredov from Ashgabat and Serdar Kabikhanov from the Mary province claimed second and third place respectively.


“At Dragon Oil, we have been committed to enhancing our presence and expanding our activities across various fields, with collaboration with local and regional partners being a fundamental part of our strategy,” stated Engineer Ali Rashed Al Jarwan, CEO of Dragon Oil. “We recognize the immense popularity of chess in Turkmenistan and the passion its people have for the game, making this tournament an ideal opportunity to strengthen our cooperation with the Turkmen government.” ///nCa, 2 September 2024 [photo credit – Dragon Oil]

 

 

