Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan strengthen economic cooperation: Kazakh-Turkmen Trade Grew by Nearly a Third

On 9 August 2024, First Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Roman Sklyar met with Deputy Chairmen of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan Batyr Atdaev and Baymyrat Annamammedov in Astana.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the economic situation in Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan, discussed the current status and prospects for the development of Kazakh-Turkmen trade and economic cooperation, as well as cooperation in the field of energy.

Both countries are steadily expanding trade and economic cooperation across the entire spectrum of cooperation. Thus, in 5 years, the volume of mutual trade between the countries has increased 4 times, and in the last year alone it has grown by 28%. The trade turnover for 6 months of this year amounted to $237.2 million.

Roman Sklyar noted that cooperation between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan is developing in the spirit of partnership and good neighborliness, and there are great prospects for the development of bilateral economic cooperation.

Both parties expressed confidence that the agreements reached will significantly bolster bilateral relations across all facets of Kazakh-Turkmen cooperation. ///Official website of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, 9 August 2024