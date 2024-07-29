Turkmenistan launches a Single Window system for export and import operations – dedicated website created

News Central Asia (nCa)

Turkmenistan has launched a Single Window system for export and import operations, streamlining the process for businesses. The State Customs Service coordinates this initiative, offering a central web portal called “Single Window for Export-Import Operations”.

https://tradebridge.gov.tm/en  

This user-friendly system allows participants in foreign economic activity to submit information about goods or vehicles crossing the border at a single point. This simplifies the registration process for both exports and imports.

16 ministries and their 22 departments collaborate through the Single Window, issuing electronic licenses, certificates, and permits for border-crossing goods and vehicles. This State Customs Service-led initiative facilitates a seamless experience for businesses.

Over 5,000 participants in foreign economic activity are already registered at the web-portal. The system has processed more than 20,000 electronically submitted applications.

The Single Window system adheres to recommendations and standards set by the United Nations, World Customs Organization, and World Trade Organization, ensuring international compatibility and efficiency. ///State Customs Service of Turkmenistan

 

 

