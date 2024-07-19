There is need to remove stigma from genetically modified crops

nCa Report

The genetically modified crops are victims by association. They get bad publicity merely because ‘genetically modified’ is attached to their name.

This is the time for reality check. — We cannot lament the world hunger while simultaneously encouraging revulsion against the genetically modified crops.

There is the need to remove this unjustifiable stigma from the GM crops.

Mainly, we would like to build the case for the genetically modified wheat. — Wheat is a staple food crop for Central Asia. Even at the subsistence level, one cannot do without bread. The failure of the wheat crop can spell disaster.

First, let’s gather some basics about the GM crops. For this, a good source of reliable information is a brochure issued by the US FDA.

Here is the text of the brochure:

What is a GMO?

A GMO (genetically modified organism) is a plant, animal, or microorganism that has had its genetic material (DNA) changed using technology that generally involves the specific modification of DNA, including the transfer of specific DNA from one organism to another. Scientists often refer to this process as genetic engineering.

Are GMO foods on the market safe to eat?

Yes. GMO foods are carefully studied before they are sold to the public to ensure they are as safe as the foods we currently eat. These studies show that GMOs do not affect you differently than non-GMO foods.

Do GMOs affect your health?

GMO foods are as healthful and safe to eat as their non-GMO counterparts. Some GMO plants have actually been modified to improve their nutritional value. An example is GMO soybeans with healthier oils that can be used to replace oils that contain trans fats. Since GMO foods were introduced in the 1990s, research has shown that they are just as safe as non-GMO foods.

Additionally, research shows that GMO plants fed to farm animals are as safe as non-GMO animal food.

Do GMOs cause allergies or allergic reactions?

No. Most food allergies are caused by allergens found in just nine foods: peanuts, tree nuts, milk, eggs, wheat, soy, shellfish, sesame, and fish. For example, soy is an allergenic food available in a GMO version. If you are allergic to foods made with traditional (non-GMO) soy, you will be allergic to foods made with GMO soy. If you’re not allergic to foods made with traditional soy, you won’t be allergic to foods made with GMO soy. Scientists developing GMOs run tests to make sure allergens aren’t transferred from one food to another. Research shows that GMO foods are no more likely to cause allergies than non-GMOs.

Risk of Cancer

GMO crops are not changed in ways that would increase the risk of cancer for the humans or animals that eat them. An analysis of data by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine found that patterns of change in cancer rates in the United States are similar to Europe and the United Kingdom, where people eat less GMO foods. Cancer rates are not connected with eating GMOs.

The website of the National Library of Medicine (USA) has a research paper authored by Wilhelm Klümper and Matin Qaim, and edited by Emidio Albertini. The title of the paper is: A Meta-Analysis of the Impacts of Genetically Modified Crops.

The summary of the findings of the study says: On average, GM technology adoption has reduced chemical pesticide use by 37%, increased crop yields by 22%, and increased farmer profits by 68%. Yield gains and pesticide reductions are larger for insect-resistant crops than for herbicide-tolerant crops. Yield and profit gains are higher in developing countries than in developed countries.

Among the staple crops, maize (corn) is already widely grown. About 90% of maize, cotton, and soy cultivated in the USA is genetically modified.

For the rice crop, Golden Rice is a variety of rice (Oryza sativa) produced through genetic engineering to biosynthesize beta-carotene, a precursor of vitamin A, in the edible parts of the rice. According to several researchers, it is intended to produce a fortified food to be grown and consumed in areas with a shortage of dietary vitamin A. Genetically modified golden rice can produce up to 23 times as much beta-carotene as the original golden rice.

Golden rice is generally considered to be safe: with the FDA, Health Canada, International Rice Research Institute and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation supporting its use. It has been met with significant opposition from environmental and anti-globalisation activists who point out its risks regarding biodiversity, unforeseen health effects, and socioeconomic concerns. In 2016, 107 Nobel laureates wrote an open letter to Greenpeace and its supporters, asking them to abandon their campaign against genetically modified crops in general and golden rice in particular.

Currently, there is only one variety of genetically modified wheat that is ready for commercial cultivation.

It is HB4, developed by the Argentina-based company Bioceres.

It has shown higher yield under drought stress. The variety is named for its expression of a transcription factor, HaHB4, from sunflowers and also known as line IND-00412-7.

Emma Kovak, the senior Food and Agriculture Analyst at Breakthrough, writes in an article published on 4 April 2022: “The lessons from Argentina’s experience are important as other countries decide whether they want to follow suit. Argentina’s genetically engineered, drought-tolerant wheat — named HB4 — could have large environmental benefits, but other countries’ choices will determine their scale.”

“HB4’s ability to grow better with less water could help reduce land use. As Argentina’s wheat yields have fallen, there has been an expansion in the area planted. This is a pressure faced worldwide: in order to meet the growing global demand for crop products like wheat, there must be an increase in yield and/or the total area cultivated. On a global scale, such farmland expansion leads to deforestation, which releases greenhouse gasses and has negative impacts on biodiversity, as well as ecosystem services like water filtration. Since 2000, 102 million hectares of land — nearly the size of Egypt — globally have been converted from native vegetation to cropland (not including pasture and rangeland). Increasing yields is key to meeting growing food demand without farmland expansion. Without any increase in agricultural productivity, over 1 billion hectares of cropland — greater than the size of China — would need to be cleared globally by 2050 to meet projected demand,” writes Kovak.

The performance of HB4 is impressive: “HB4 wheat developer Bioceres says the trait increases yields by up to 20% compared to other similar varieties that are not genetically engineered for drought resistance. A larger-scale set of plantings spread across Argentina in the 2021/22 season provided additional data. Compared to similar wheat varieties without the HB4 trait, HB4 wheat showed an average yield increase of 49% under poor growing conditions, 12% under moderate growing conditions, and a yield decrease of 11% under good growing conditions (the quality of growing conditions may include other factors in addition to drought). The yield decrease under good growing conditions has been addressed, and the improved seed will be phased in during the following seasons. In the meantime, it will be important to strategize planting locations for HB4 wheat based on expected drought conditions. The average yield benefit of HB4 wheat across all conditions in the 2021/22 season was 13%, and though drought was prevalent, sufficient rainfall at critical times reduced the impact of drought on yields. Farmers have been satisfied with HB4 wheat, with satisfaction higher in regions where it increased yields the most.”

Emma Kovak pushes this line of argument further: “We estimate that growing drought-tolerant HB4 wheat on one-third of Argentina’s wheat-growing area could reduce global greenhouse gas emissions by at least 0.86 million metric tons of CO2 equivalents per year (MtCO2e/yr) if yields increase 13%, and up to 1.29 MtCO2e/yr if yields increase 20%. These greenhouse gas emissions savings are equal to 34% and 51% of the yearly on-farm emissions from Argentina’s wheat production, respectively.”

“If more countries allow farmers to grow genetically engineered drought-tolerant HB4 wheat, even more cropland expansion and greenhouse gas emissions can be avoided, while also improving yields and food security. Many other countries are currently in the process of deciding whether or not to import HB4 wheat or grow it domestically. Their decisions matter because wheat is the staple crop for 35% of the world’s population and provides 20% of food calories worldwide, but climate change is threatening its production. The more countries accept HB4 wheat, the more they will adapt their wheat production to a drier climate,” writes Kovak.

On 16 May 2024, the Argentine company Bioceres said that it has begun to sell its genetically modified wheat HB4 seeds in the country, which is the first time in the world that genetically modified wheat seeds have been sold, reports ECHEMI, a chemical supply chain service company headquartered in Hong Kong, providing chemical raw materials supply, research and analysis, marketing, distribution, logistics and E-commerce.

Its name – Echemi – is originated from the abbreviation of “E-commerce of chemical”.

According to Echemi, the Bioceres CEO Federico Trucco said the first seeds will be targeted at agricultural input retailers in Argentina. HB4 wheat seeds are gaining increasing acceptance as genetically modified wheat receives more government and industry group approvals, and Bioceres is expected to market this innovative product globally.

HB4 wheat seeds have been approved for use in food and feed in countries including Argentina, the United States, Brazil, Australia, Colombia, New Zealand, Nigeria, South Africa, Indonesia and Paraguay. Of particular note, Argentina and Brazil have approved the commercial cultivation of HB4 wheat.

As the first country to approve the large-scale cultivation of GM wheat and plan to bring it to market, Argentina is at the forefront of the world in the development and commercialization of GM wheat. As early as 2013, Argentina planned to put genetically modified wheat on the market within three years. In October 2020, Argentina approved the cultivation and sale of genetically modified wheat HB4 for the first time, becoming the first country in the world to approve the cultivation and sale of genetically modified wheat. At the time, Bioceres said Argentina was planting about 55,000 hectares of HB4 wheat, seeking to expand production of the crop.

Perhaps it would be advisable for Central Asia to get in touch with the Argentinian Bioceres to see if this genetically modified variety is suitable for the soil and climate conditions of the region. It would also be useful to independently verify the safety of HB4 for the humans and animals.

The seed obtained from Bioceres should be cultivated under controlled conditions to put the test crop through a rigorous stress test. /// nCa, 19 July 2024