Deputy Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan visits the Slovak Republic – Slovakia Seeks to Revitalize Political and Economic Dialogue with Turkmenistan

On July 16-17, 2024, a delegation of Turkmenistan headed by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Ahmed Gurbanov visited the Slovak Republic for political consultations and bilateral meetings. The main purpose of the visit was to strengthen bilateral relations and develop mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries.

During the visit, A.Gurbanov held meetings with Secretary of State of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Slovakia Marek Estok, Secretary of State of the Ministry of Economy of Slovakia Vladimir Simonak, Presidential Adviser on Diplomatic Issues Jan Kubis, Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the National Council (Parliament) of Slovakia Marian Carey and Chairman of the Slovak Chamber of Commerce and Industry Peter Mihok.

In the political and diplomatic context, the importance of regular bilateral meetings, including high-level contacts, was emphasized.

In the international arena, the sides expressed gratitude for the mutual support of their countries’ initiatives and confirmed their readiness to continue cooperation within the framework of international organizations, primarily the United Nations.

The issues of strengthening interparliamentary cooperation between Turkmenistan and the Slovak Republic were also discussed.

The parties agreed to develop the legal framework between the countries, especially in the economic sphere. It was agreed to hold a regular meeting of the intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation in 2025 in Bratislava.

In the cultural and humanitarian sphere, issues of organizing student exchanges between the two countries, as well as holding mutual cultural events, were discussed. ///MFA Turkmenistan

Slovakia Seeks to Revitalize Political and Economic Dialogue with Turkmenistan

Marek Eštok, State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of the Slovak Republic, held talks on specific areas of bilateral cooperation with Ahmet Gurbanov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan. Slovakia and Turkmenistan are working to conclude an intergovernmental agreement aimed at strengthening economic activities.

As the State Secretary of the Foreign Ministry emphasized, in addition to the political dimension, it is necessary to focus on finding ways to deepen economic partnership.

“We perceive Turkmenistan as a country of strategic importance in the Central Asian region. Therefore, we would like to support and revive the political and economic dialogue that has been lacking in recent years,” said M. Eštok.

According to him, a draft intergovernmental agreement on economic cooperation between the two states is currently being prepared. Its result will be the identification of specific opportunities for the development of economic relations.

Turkmenistan is interested in the experience of the Slovak Republic in water management.

“Slovakia is ready to offer its know-how in this area, in which we are already actively cooperating with other countries in the region,” informed the State Secretary.

The states also see potential in the defense, food, energy industries, and tourism.

At the meeting, the partners discussed support for education and the possibility of expanding study stays for Turkmen students at Slovak universities using the scholarship scheme for the most talented. In line with the intention of the Slovak government to address the availability of experts in objectively scarce professions, they also discussed the migration of qualified workers from abroad, including Turkmenistan, to the Slovak labor market. /// Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of the Slovak Republic, 17 Jul 2024

SOPK: Economic Relations with Turkmenistan Could Be Boosted

Slovakia could strengthen cooperation with Turkmenistan in the areas of logistics, energy, the chemicals industry and telecommunications, the Slovak Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SOPK) stated on Wednesday following a meeting between the chamber’s chairman Petr Mihok and Turkmenistan’s deputy foreign minister Ahmet Gurbanov.

“After a brief presentation of the main economic indicators of the countries, both sides agreed that the volume of bilateral trade is very low and that they would like to expand cooperation not only at the government level, at the level of chambers of commerce, but between companies in particular,” said the chamber. Interest was expressed in organising a business mission to Turkmenistan in the future or in hosting a business delegation from Turkmenistan in Slovakia. ///TASR, 17 Jul 2024