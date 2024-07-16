Turkmen Center for Public Health and Nutrition Earns Quality Management Certification

On 10 July, the Center for Public Health and Nutrition of Turkmenistan achieved a significant milestone. The Center, which subordinated to the State Sanitary and Epidemiological Service of the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry, was awarded a certificate of compliance with the internationally recognized TDS ISO 9001 quality system, according to the Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper.

This certificate confirms that he Center’s laboratory work adheres to the standards set forth by TDS ISO 9001 quality system under the section “Quality Management System”, and the laboratory control is of high quality and the quality indicators of medical care meet modern requirements.

ISO 9001 is a globally recognized quality management standard. Its requirements define the procedure for the creation, implementation, maintenance and continuous improvement of a quality management system.

Regular audits and inspections, as mandated by the standard, empower the Center to refine their Quality Management System, maintain competitiveness and achieve long-term success.

Established in 2016, the Center of Public Health and Nutrition has a proven track record of success.

In 2019 the Center and its reference laboratory for virology received National Influenza Center Status from the World Health Organization (WHO). This status was reconfirmed in June 2024.

The reference laboratory conducted studies of samples sent by the WHO for the diagnosis of infectious diseases of measles and rubella, and noted the high level of work of laboratory specialists.

In 2023 the department of bacteriological laboratories actively participated in the CAESAR system, focusing on “quality of external assessment” for antimicrobial resistance. Their efforts were rewarded with a certificate.

The Center actively participates in collaborative projects to improve public health, including implementation of a Memorandum of Understanding between the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan aimed at enhancing maternal and child nutrition across Central Asia and the South Caucasus. This initiative involves creating a regional platform for capacity building and collaboration in the field of nutrition.

With WHO backing, the Center has established laboratory studies to determine trans-isomers of fatty acids and salts in food products within the FEEDCities project. Research on this topic is ongoing. ///nCa, 16 July 2024 [photo credit – Turkmenportal]